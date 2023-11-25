US shoppers prepare to buy the cheapest holiday toys, coats and clothes in years

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) – The battleground for retailers this U.S. holiday season is looming with merchandise priced at $35 and under, the cheapest shopping in years for TVs, toys, clothing and sporting goods. The stage is being set for the period, according to retail executives, exclusive analysis of federal pricing data and early Black Friday discounts.

Toys, games, and hobby gear are on track to be less expensive this holiday season for the first time since 2020, while sporting goods prices are at their lowest this holiday season for the first time since 2018, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows. have decreased.

The price of a TV is three-quarters of what it was in 2019, while men’s suits, outerwear, sports coats, women’s clothing and audio equipment are 8% to 14% cheaper than pre-pandemic levels, as of October. BLS data shows.

“The deals on TVs are really good,” said Theresa Forsberg, who bought a 55-incher for $188 at Walmart in New Milford, Connecticut, on Black Friday. Jill Lizzo in Harlem, New York, found cheap prices on toothpaste and Christmas decorations at Target this year, a relief because her rent is more expensive.

To be sure, overall prices are higher in 2023 despite slower price growth, with October’s consumer price index climbing 3.2% year-over-year. The figure remained flat on a month-over-month basis, suggesting that prices of some holiday items may have slowed.

Despite the decline in sporting goods prices, they remain above 2019 levels. Girls’ apparel also remains above pandemic-era levels, while the average price of furniture has risen steadily since September.

Some prices are falling after supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have caused prices of nearly every consumer good, from eggs and butter to Barbie dolls and tennis rackets, to rise due to a huge shift in demand for goods versus services over the past two years. Have gone.

Walmart WMT.N said prices on general merchandise – clothing, electronics, furniture – have declined by low to mid-single digit percent over the past year, enabling the retailer to cut prices this holiday season. It is done.

Target (TGT.N) executives said they saw inflation moderating, but it was still a very “rational environment.”

“If there’s one thing we’ve seen is that in an environment where people are making choices and they may have some constraints with their budget, the motivation to make a purchase is really about whether it’s adding value to my life. Are you going?” Target Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington said on a call last week.

A child looks at toys in a Target store ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and traditional Black Friday sales in Chicago, Illinois, US on November 21, 2023.

Black Friday discounts at major retailers range from 30% to 50% and may increase further later in the season. Many shoppers may wait until the weekend before Christmas Monday to purchase their gifts. Jane Hawley & Associates analyst Jessica Ramirez said in an interview that retailers could increase discounts to 10%.

“We’re certainly seeing signs that consumers are starting to step back… and businesses know that,” Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, said in an interview. “So they’re doing their best by trying to offer pretty aggressive discounts.”

According to Jane’s, in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, retailers including Macy’s (MN), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS.N) and Lowe’s (LOW.N) increased price promotions across a wide range of categories compared to last year. Have given. Hali & Associates.

Macy’s advertises half off coats and dinnerware and up to 50% off handbags, small appliances and men’s shoes.

An analysis of inventory data by Reuters found that many other major chains, including Macy’s and dollar stores, are struggling with slow inventory drawdowns.

Major e-commerce platforms Teemu and Shein have also joined the “value for money” craze for deals, triggering a race to the bottom.

Kevin Simpson, chief investment officer at Capital Wealth Planning, said Walmart, Target and Home Depot (HD.N) are showing signs of caution regarding consumer health and could see weaker margins after the season ends.

For two years, “retailers have been in a Goldilocks world of increasing sales despite rising prices,” he said. “But you can only do that for so long.”

He expects retailers to offer big discounts this year. “You’re going to see decreased margins and potentially lower sales,” said Simpson, whose company holds shares in Walmart and Home Depot.

Toys including Barbie dolls were down in their sales in 2019.

A Barbie Doll Clinic Play Set was priced at $32.49 on Target’s website on Wednesday. Wayback Machine It sold for $45 on December 3, 2019, and November 18, 2021, according to a Reuters analysis of the Internet Archive.

At Walmart, a Lego Classic box cost $22.49. It went on sale for $27.99 the day before Thanksgiving in 2019.

Reporting by Siddharth Kavale and Amina Niasse in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

