US senators propose tougher penalties for AI-driven securities fraud or market manipulation

Under new legislation proposed Tuesday by a bipartisan pair of senators, businesses could face hefty penalties for using deepfakes or other artificial intelligence tools to illegally manipulate markets or engage in securities fraud. .

The bill from Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner and Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy represents a broader effort to deal with the risks that AI could pose to the US financial system.

In addition to allowing the Securities and Exchange Commission to triple fines against companies that use AI for violating the agency’s rules, the law allows several regulatory agencies to explore new ways to regulate the use of AI in the financial sector. Will authorize to install.

For example, it directs a committee chaired by the Treasury Department to run a series of tabletop exercises aimed at testing the resilience of the financial system against disruptions from AI, including potentially automated trading algorithms. Are included.

The bill also directs the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) to coordinate cross-government efforts to study the risks of AI and identify concrete recommendations that agencies should implement through rules or regulations, the senators said in a release. Can be implemented as.

“AI has tremendous potential across a variety of sectors and industries, but also tremendous disruptive power – perhaps none more so than in our financial markets,” Warner said in a statement. “Now is the time to address those weaknesses.”

The bill comes just days after the FSOC first warned that AI poses risks to the financial system. Earlier this month, the Bank of England had also issued a similar warning.

“AI is advancing rapidly, and our laws must do the same to prevent AI manipulation in our financial markets,” Kennedy said. “Our bill will help ensure that AI threats do not jeopardize Americans’ investments and retirement dreams.”

