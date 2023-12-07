A recent report from Feinbold reveals troubling findings about U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, who was revealed last month to have engaged in more shady business dealings than any of his Senate counterparts.

In particular, Tuberville was a vocal critic of congressional proposals to ban stock trading, dismissing such measures as “ridiculous” and warning that they would “really cut down on the number of people who can come here and be served.” Want to do.”

Today, December 6, we dive deeper into another revelation surrounding Senator Tuberville’s congressional business activities, specifically examining his dealings during his involvement in military promotions.

What happened?

As reported by alternative trading data platforms quiver quantitativeSenator Tuberville recently ended his hold on military promotions.

During the hold, the 69-year-old US representative was one of the most active stock investors in Congress, trading stocks and options worth about $11 million.

Senator Tommy Tuberville has ended his hold on military promotions. He was one of the most active stock traders of Congress during its tenure. He traded ~$11M of stocks and options. He has said that Congress’s trade ban will reduce the number of people who want to serve. pic.twitter.com/rqJcHQ9lUo – Quiver Quant (@QuiverQuant) 5 December 2023

What is particularly interesting about this revelation is, among other things, the timing. Specifically, the senator engaged in approximately $11 million worth of stock and options trading while withholding military promotions. This overlap between financial activities and important legislative duties, such as these promotions, raises questions about potential conflicts of interest and ethical considerations.

The term “hold on military promotion” refers to the ability of senators to block or delay the advancement of military personnel within the armed forces. By having such authority, senators can influence or hinder the career progress of military officers.

Tuberville’s involvement in stock trading during this period has raised controversy, as it suggests a possible nexus between financial interests and decisions affecting the country’s defense and security apparatus.

Congress’s business dispute

Congressional trading has become a focal point of growing controversy due to an increase in suspicious transactions such as military and defense stocks during heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Examples of the timing of trades and making decisions that appear to be profitable have raised concerns about potentially taking advantage of insider information for personal gain. Furthermore, the increasing number of violations of the STOCK Act, which is intended to prevent such abuses, has underlined the need for increased scrutiny and regulatory measures to maintain the integrity of financial transactions between elected officials.

Recently, Feinbold reported on U.S. Representative Josh Gottheimer’s “almost perfectly timed” investment in a little-known Dutch payments company. Remarkably, the politician bought this stock in 2020, sold in 2021, bought again in 2022, and has now bought and sold in 2023, timing it perfectly to make a profit each time.

Source: finbold.com