US securities, commodities regulators to battle ‘crypto’ crooks in 2023

US securities and commodities regulators have shown no mercy to the digital asset sector this year, leading proponents to question their previous assumptions that one agency was ‘lighter touch’ than another.

On Tuesday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released its enforcement results for fiscal year 2023. Basically, it’s like a Santa story, except that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler just made a list of all the naughty ‘crypto’ kids who got lots of money. The quantity of coal in their stock in the last 12 months.

Overall, the SEC filed 784 enforcement actions (+3% from fiscal 2022), including 501 original aka ‘stand-alone’ actions (+8%). There were also 162 ‘follow-on’ administrative proceedings aimed at barring or suspending individuals from participating in certain securities-related activities, as well as 121 actions against securities issuers that failed to submit required SEC paperwork.

In terms of digital assets, the SEC had “another highly productive and impressive year”, including charges filed against several “major crypto fraudsters”, including Terraform Labs and founder Do Quon; Richard Hart and his Hex, Pulsechain and PulseX scams; As well as Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX-affiliated executives.

This year the SEC also targeted companies like Celsius, Genesis, Gemini, Kraken and Nexo for offering unregistered securities through lending/staking programs, with the latter two paying eight-figure fines to resolve their issues. Did.

Non-fungible token (NFT) issuers Impact Theory and Stoner Cats 2 were each charged with conducting illegal unregistered offerings of ‘crypto asset securities’, marking the SEC’s earliest actions targeting the NFT sector.

Binance, Bittrex and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) were targeted for ‘non-compliance in the crypto asset intermediation space’ based on the combination of different services they provide – exchange functions, broker-dealer functions, and custodial and clearing functions. Segments of the securities market become separated from each other.

Finally, the SEC also went after ‘brokers’ and ‘influencers’ for illegally selling ‘crypto’ securities without disclosing the compensation they received for killing such dead horses. The long list of these ‘sponkon’ scalawags included Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan, ex-NBA great Paul Pierce, Jake Paul, Akon and more, with only Soulja Boy and Austin Mahone remaining to settle with the SEC. , (Many of these celebs were complaining on behalf of Justin Sun, who faced SEC charges of his own in March.)

Gensler said the 2023 results were proof that the SEC’s willingness to serve as “a policeman on the beat” was very beneficial to the investing public. Gensler vowed that the SEC “will continue to pursue the facts and the law to hold wrongdoers accountable.”

The SEC also showered money on individuals who used its whistleblower program, awarding a total of nearly $600 million (another new record), including a $279 million payment to an unnamed Fink. (Do Snitches Get Money?) The SEC received a record 18,000+ tips in FY23, nearly 50% more than in 2022.

Gary should try to give $279 million to every Republican

No SEC chair proves popular for long on Capitol Hill, but in these hyper-partisan days, the mere fact that Gensler worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign made him especially popular. Have given. persona non grata among Republican members of Congress. Hardly a week goes by without some animated criticism of Gensler’s argument that existing securities laws apply solely to digital asset firms; thank you so much.

The hostility has escalated with the SEC refusing to greenlight ‘crypto’ exchange traded funds (ETFs), including applications from some tradefi giants to offer BTC and ETH spot-based ETFs. The SEC has rejected countless such applications, partly due to the ease with which entities like Binance and Tether can manipulate the fiat price of digital assets. Since those two entities are still playing active roles in cryptoville, the SEC believes that approving such an ETF is a recipe for disaster.

In fact, BlackRock’s own ETF application from June misrepresented the reputation of Tether/USDT as being “issued without sufficient backing in such a way that, when the stablecoin is used to pay for Bitcoin, “The demand for Bitcoin may be artificially inflated, rather than the real demand for it.” The price of Bitcoin.”

A number of recent events have done little to refute the notion that the sector is ripe for manipulation. Last month, two separate but equally bogus reports that BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF application was close to being approved by the SEC sent BTC prices soaring. This week, someone impersonating BlackRock filed a fraudulent entity application for an XRP-based ETF, resulting in the token skyrocketing, though only until the entity application was exposed as fraudulent.

Perhaps that’s why on Wednesday the SEC once again extended the deadline to consider two separate ETF applications. Hashdex applied to convert its BTC futures-based ETF to a spot-based version, while digital currency group (DCG) Grayscale Investments sought approval for a new ETH futures ETF. As usual, the SEC did not provide any explanation for its decision.

Last week, Representative Tom Emmer (R-MN), a longtime ‘crypto’ booster and former sbf fanboy, Tore a strip of Gensler On the floor of the House of Representatives. While debating the House appropriations bill, Emmer proposed an amendment to prevent the SEC from taking enforcement actions against digital asset firms unless Congress passes legislation that specifically empowers the SEC to do so. makes.

However, this and other amendments were sidelined when House leadership decided to approve a stopgap funding measure that postpones further fiscal debate until January. Given that the dysfunctional House Republican caucus used three full weeks of the legislative calendar to elect a new Lord of the Flies, the leadership was skeptical that it had the votes to pass the large spending plan.

CFTC What did you make us do, Crypto?

There was a time when the digital asset sector was confident that the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) would be their ideal regulator, partly due to its enforcement budget being much smaller than the SEC. This perception as a soft touch doesn’t sit well with CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam, and the CFTC’s actions against digital asset operators over the past year may be the perfect response.

A week before the SEC released its 2023 postmortem, the CFTC released its own FY23 enforcement results, which included “a record setting number of digital asset cases.” Of a total of 96 enforcement actions in FY2013, nearly half (47) involved “conduct related to digital asset commodities,” while 18 out of 82 cases in FY2022 involved “conduct related to digital asset commodities.” The increase in cases has led the CFTC to consider that it has “reinforced its reputation as a leading enforcement agency in the digital asset sector.”

Individuals/entities that found themselves in the CFTC’s crosshairs include SBF and other FTX executives, Binance founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, former Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky, Mango Markets’ Avraham Eisenberg, and former Mirror Trading International scammer Cornelius Johannes Stenberg. Were included. Against which the CFTC won a $1.7 billion default judgment, the highest civil monetary penalty in CFTC history.

The CFTC in 2023 won the first antitrust case against digital asset operators for knowingly evading or attempting to avoid the provisions of the Commodity Exchange Act (Binance), unlawfully operating as an unregistered commodity pool (Celsius), and Broke new ground by filing charges multiple times. Default judgment against a decentralized autonomous organization (Oki DAO) for illegally acting as a futures commission trader.

The CFTC also received help from insiders using its whistleblower program, resulting in the approval of seven applications for whistleblower awards totaling $16 million. To date, the CFTC has issued 41 such awards worth approximately $350 million.

CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam expressed pride in the CFTC’s “groundbreaking work in the digital asset space, which has resulted in a record number of cases.” Behnam vowed that the CFTC “will continue to take all necessary actions to protect client funds and ensure fair prices for American consumers.”

However, speaking at the Financial Markets Quality Conference 2023 at Georgetown University on Wednesday, Behnam said he could not rule out “another FTX-type event” happening here and now. As he did in the wake of FTX’s collapse last December, Behnam expressed regret that Congress is unable to prioritize legislation that would more clearly delineate areas of responsibility for digital assets, allowing agencies like the CFTC to Will be unable to work until the damage occurs.

But hey, given Republicans’ newfound willingness to punch, elbow, and insult each other, we’re sure legislative progress will be smooth in 2024. Happy new year!

