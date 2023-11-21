US SEC sues Kraken crypto exchange over failure to register

The logo of the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange can be seen in this illustration taken on July 28, 2022. Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 20 (Reuters) – Kraken, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, was sued on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which accused it of illegally operating as a securities exchange without registering with the regulator. Was accused.

The lawsuit in San Francisco federal court is the latest step in SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s effort to bring cryptocurrencies under the purview of his agency, by arguing that digital assets are investment contracts subject to federal securities laws.

Kraken intended to defend itself, saying Congress should decide how to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges and calling the SEC’s approach to digital assets “wrong as a matter of law, wrong as a matter of fact, and wrong as a matter of policy.” “Disastrous in the case of.”

The San Francisco-based exchange also said the lawsuit would have no impact on its more than 10 million customers.

In June, the SEC filed similar lawsuits against Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and Coinbase, the United States’ largest. Both are defending the regulator’s claims.

The SEC said Payward Inc. and Payward Ventures Inc., which operate as Kraken, made hundreds of millions of dollars by arranging crypto buys and sales since 2018 while “turning a blind eye” to securities laws designed to protect investors. Have earned.

Kraken was also accused of lacking internal controls and inadequate record-keeping, partly reflected in co-mingling customer money with itself and paying operating costs directly out of customer accounts.

“Failing to register has resulted in a business model rife with conflicts of interest that put investors’ money at risk,” SEC enforcement chief Gurbir Grewal said in a statement. “Kraken’s choice to pursue illicit profits rather than protect investors is one we see all too often in this region.”

In its statement, Kraken said the SEC’s complaint assumes that the amount of any alleged “match” “does not exceed the expense fees already earned by Kraken.”

The SEC also accused Binance of commingling customer funds, following a Reuters report describing such conduct. Binance has denied similar allegations.

Monday’s lawsuit seeks civil penalties, recovery of ill-gotten gains and a ban on operating as an exchange without registration.

Kraken was founded in 2011. It is backed by investors including Blockchain Capital, Digital Currency Group, Hummingbird Ventures, SkyBridge, and Tribe Capital.

The case is SEC v. Payward Inc. et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, number 23-06003.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by David Gregorio, Stephen Coates and Chris Reese

