US says release of hostages will open doors for more aid to Gaza

(Bloomberg) — One of the top U.S. Middle East envoys said Saturday that Hamas must significantly increase aid to Gaza and release more hostages to stop the fighting.

“An increase in humanitarian relief, an increase in fuel, a pause in the fighting will come when the hostages are released,” said Brett McGurk, President Joe Biden’s coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa.

Speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue, a regional security conference in Bahrain, McGurk said the US approach has helped the hostage negotiations so far.

Hamas, which the US and EU declare a terrorist organization, attacked southern Israeli communities on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking 240 back to Gaza as hostages. Israel responded with massive airstrikes and ground assault on the enclave, which the Hamas-run government says has killed more than 12,000 people.

Only four hostages have been released, including two US citizens. Israel has freed one more, while some are known to have been killed, according to Hamas and Israeli officials.

Hamas military wing spokesman Abu Obaida said on Saturday that Hamas had lost contact with the groups assigned to protect some of the hostages. “The fate of the detainees and their captors is still unknown,” he said in a statement.

Biden spoke with Qatar’s ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Friday to try to ensure that Hamas lets more people go. Qatar hosts members of Hamas’s political leadership and has been key in hostage negotiations, with other Arab countries such as Egypt acting as mediators.

In a Washington Post op-ed article published Saturday, Biden said, “My team and I are working hour after hour, doing everything we can to get the hostages released.”

Hostage negotiations have been tense, with Israel and Hamas blaming each other for the breakdown of some of them.

More aid has been delivered to Gaza in recent weeks, mostly including food and medicine through the Rafah crossing with Egypt. Fuel was sent on Wednesday for the first time since the conflict began. Israel was reluctant to allow it, saying that Hamas would use it for military operations. But it has come under greater pressure, including from the United States, as Gaza’s hospitals and water plants run out of fuel for generators.

The United Nations said the amount of food and fuel going into Gaza still does not suffice, prompting what it and Palestinian officials say is a humanitarian disaster.

McGurk said, “The track we worked on led to the release of two Americans, a mother and a daughter, which was a pilot that we hope will be a huge release.” “The release of such a large number of hostages would bring a significant halt to the fighting, a significant halt to the fighting, and a massive increase in humanitarian relief.”

Jordan’s foreign minister criticized attempts to link the release of the hostages to the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said at the same event in Bahrain, “I do not find it acceptable that Israel links humanitarian aid to the release of hostages.” “Israel is holding 2.3 million Palestinians hostage,” he said, referring to Gaza’s population.

