US says cantaloupe linked to deadly Salmonella outbreak

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that two people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes, as cases have more than doubled since the outbreak was first announced last week.

The Food and Drug Administration said on November 17 that it was investigating the outbreak. At that time, 43 cases and 17 hospitalizations were reported in 15 states. As of Friday, federal officials had reported 99 cases in 32 states.

The CDC said several fruit growers have recalled a number of melons and melon products distributed across the country.

Health officials asked consumers and businesses to throw away the recalled fruits, which included imported whole melons labeled “Rudy” and “Malichita” grown in Mexico, labeled “Vineyard,” “Aldi,” “Freshness Guaranteed” and K. Includes pre-cut melons sold under. “Racetrack” brand name.

The CDC posted a full list of the recalled fruits on its website.

As of Friday, at least two people had died and 45 people were hospitalized in Minnesota. Health officials in Canada were also investigating the outbreak there.

The CDC said, “The actual number of people sickened in this outbreak is likely far higher than reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to states with known diseases.” This usually takes three to four weeks to determine. A case is part of an outbreak.

Salmonella is a food-borne bacteria that infects people with a potentially fatal disease called salmonellosis.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the bacteria is responsible for the majority of food-borne illnesses reported in the United States, sickening an estimated 1.35 million people each year.

More than 400 people die from the infection annually in the United States.

Symptoms can last for several days and include diarrhea, fever, and stomach pain. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to the disease, which is treated with antibiotics in severe cases, according to the CDC.

