US sanctions network that lends money to Yemen's Houthi rebels, aims to boost maritime security

WASHINGTON (AP) — In response to increasing attacks on ships in the southern Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the United States announced sanctions against 13 people and companies alleged to have provided millions of dollars from the sale and shipment of Iranian goods. Is accused of doing. Houthis in Yemen.

The White House also announced Thursday that it is encouraging allies to join the Combined Maritime Forces, a 39-member partnership that exists to counter lethal actions by non-state actors in international waters, Because it wants to push back against the Houthis. The State Department and the Pentagon are leading an effort to expand maritime partnerships after three commercial ships were attacked by missiles fired by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen earlier this week.

The attack marked an escalation in a series of maritime attacks linked to the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East, as it marked the first time in the conflict that multiple ships found themselves in the crosshairs of a single Houthi attack. The US vowed to “consider all appropriate responses” in the wake of the attack, specifically calling out Iran, which is the main sponsor of both Hamas militants in Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen.

In the new sanctions announced Thursday, Treasury said previously sanctioned Houthi and Iranian financial facilitator Saeed al-Jamal used a network of exchange houses and firms to help Iranian funds reach the country’s terrorist partners in Yemen.

Sanctions block access to US assets and bank accounts and prevent targeted people and companies from doing business with Americans.

Al-Jamal’s assistance enlisted moneylenders from Lebanon, Turkey, and Dubai, as well as shipping firms from Russia to St. Kitts and Nevis, which allegedly move al-Jamal’s Iranian commodity shipments. On Thursday, restrictions were imposed on all people and companies.

Brian Nelson, the Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said the Houthis “continue to receive funding and support from Iran, and the result is astonishing: unprovoked attacks on civilian infrastructure and commercial shipping, disrupting maritime security and International commercial trade is at risk.”

“Treasury will continue to disrupt the financial facilitation and procurement networks that enable these unsustainable activities.”

Since October, the Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks on commercial shipping operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis have sporadically targeted ships in the region over time, but attacks have increased since the war between Israel and Hamas began, escalating after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza on October 17. In which many people were killed and many were injured. Houthi leaders have insisted that Israel is their target.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US has already heard from “several key partners” interested in potentially joining joint maritime forces.

The maritime partnership focuses on countering narcotics, preventing smuggling, suppressing piracy and promoting a safe maritime environment. When requested, CMF assets at sea respond to environmental and humanitarian incidents.

“Our focus at this time is to ensure that sufficient military assets are in place to deter Houthi threats to maritime trade and the global economy in the Red Sea and surrounding waters,” Kirby said.

The White House announced earlier this week that the US may establish a naval task force to rescue commercial ships in the Red Sea. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that the US is in active talks with allies about setting up an escort, although nothing has been finalized.

Kirby stressed that the US is “not in armed conflict with the Houthis” but is committed to protecting and deterring freedom of navigation.

“This is an international problem. And that calls for an international solution, and that’s the approach the United States is now going to take,” Kirby said.

Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor and Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

Source: www.pbs.org