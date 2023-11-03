US sanctions more foreign companies to block supplies to Russia for war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States imposed a new round of sanctions on 130 firms and individuals from Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday in an effort to block Russia’s access to equipment and tools supporting its invasion of Ukraine. .

The sanctions, imposed by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, target third-party firms and people accused of assisting Moscow in procuring essential equipment on the battlefield, including suppliers and shippers. In addition, the State Department imposed diplomatic sanctions targeting Russian energy production and its metals and mining sector.

The targets of Thursday’s sanctions include Turkish national Burke Turken and his companies, who are accused of having ties to Russian intelligence. The Treasury Department said Turken’s network arranged payment and shipping details to circumvent sanctions and move goods from Turkey to Russia.

Several UAE companies were allegedly accused of sending aviation equipment, machines for data reception and more. And UAE-based ARX Financial Engineering Ltd. was sanctioned for allegedly being involved in finding ways to send Russian rubles from sanctioned Russian bank VTB Bank and convert them into US dollars.

Turken and a representative of ARX were not available for comment Thursday.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Russia “depends on willing third-country individuals and entities to resupply its military and continue its heinous war against Ukraine and we will not hesitate to hold them accountable.”

“Today’s actions demonstrate our further resolve to disrupt every link of the Russian military supply chain and target external actors that support Russia’s war effort,” he said in a statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department sanctions were imposed on, among other things, people involved in sanctions evasion. “Our actions today also target Russia’s future energy capabilities, which will limit Moscow’s ability to leverage future revenues toward its destructive goals,” Blinken said.

The latest sanctions build on thousands of financial penalties imposed on Russian infrastructure and its officials, banks and oligarchs.

As well as imposing individual sanctions, the US and allies have frozen Russian Central Bank funds, restricted Russian banks’ access to SWIFT, the key system for global financial transactions, and imposed tariffs on Russian oil and diesel of $60 per liter. Barrel price limit has been imposed.

And after almost two years of war, the Allies are still setting new targets of financial penalties that will block, freeze and seize access to international funds.

Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted that the invasion of Ukraine was necessary to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine – a false claim that the US had predicted it would make as a pretext for invasion. He accused the US and its allies of blocking Ukraine from joining NATO and ignoring Russia’s demands for Moscow to provide security guarantees.

Source: apnews.com