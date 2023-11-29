November 29, 2023
The Supreme Court’s supermajority will articulate its constitutional revolution this year, deciding cases on guns and regulations


FILE – The Treasury Building is seen in Washington on May 4, 2021. The US on Wednesday imposed a new round of sanctions on a group of 20 people and firms allegedly involved in a financial facilitation network to benefit the Iranian military. The Treasury Department’s sanctions will affect companies and individuals spanning from Hong Kong to the United Arab Emirates. Patrick Semansky/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States said Wednesday it has imposed a new round of sanctions on a group of 20 people and firms allegedly involved in a financial facilitation network to benefit the Iranian military.

The Treasury Department’s sanctions impact companies and individuals spanning from Hong Kong to the United Arab Emirates.

The sanctions package includes employees, brokers and buyers of Iranian firm Sephar Energy, which is also subject to sanctions.

The United States alleges that Sepehr served as a front company for Iranian government oil sales, which, according to a statement from the Treasury, “further supports its destabilizing regional activities and numerous regional proxy groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah.” “Finances”.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

A representative for Sephar Energy did not respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

Sanctions block access to US assets and bank accounts and prevent targeted people and companies from doing business with Americans.

Brian E. Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said Iran “engages in illicit finance schemes to generate funds to fuel conflict and spread terror throughout the region.”

“The United States is committed to exposing elements of the Iranian military and its allies abroad in order to disrupt this vital source of funding,” he said.

The White House said it had not yet received information that Iran, Hamas’s major financial and military sponsor, was directly involved in the multi-pronged operation against Israel on October 7.

However, the US has launched strikes over the past several weeks against Iran-linked weapons depots in Syria to respond to dozens of rocket and drone attacks launched since October 7 by terrorist groups against US targets in Iraq and Syria.

Source: www.bing.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The tenderloin is just getting worse. Here's what the mayor should do about it

The tenderloin is just getting worse. Here’s what the mayor should do about it

November 29, 2023
Stock Market News Today, 11/29/23 – Stocks closed mixed; American crude oil reserves increased

Stock Market News Today, 11/29/23 – Stocks closed mixed; American crude oil reserves increased

November 29, 2023

You may have missed

The tenderloin is just getting worse. Here's what the mayor should do about it

The tenderloin is just getting worse. Here’s what the mayor should do about it

November 29, 2023
Stock Market News Today, 11/29/23 – Stocks closed mixed; American crude oil reserves increased

Stock Market News Today, 11/29/23 – Stocks closed mixed; American crude oil reserves increased

November 29, 2023
Elon Musk tells advertisers who are trying to 'blackmail' him: 'Go away'

Elon Musk tells advertisers who are trying to ‘blackmail’ him: ‘Go away’

November 29, 2023
$3 million in AVAX swiped in hack against Avalanche-based social app

Velodrome and Aerodrome DEXs suffer frontend attacks

November 29, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Who tops Apple Music’s 2023 global songs chart?

November 29, 2023
Apple moves to sever ties with Goldman Sachs – here's what it means for Apple Card and Savings holders

Apple moves to sever ties with Goldman Sachs – here’s what it means for Apple Card and Savings holders

November 29, 2023