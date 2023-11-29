FILE – The Treasury Building is seen in Washington on May 4, 2021. The US on Wednesday imposed a new round of sanctions on a group of 20 people and firms allegedly involved in a financial facilitation network to benefit the Iranian military. The Treasury Department’s sanctions will affect companies and individuals spanning from Hong Kong to the United Arab Emirates. Patrick Semansky/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States said Wednesday it has imposed a new round of sanctions on a group of 20 people and firms allegedly involved in a financial facilitation network to benefit the Iranian military.

The Treasury Department’s sanctions impact companies and individuals spanning from Hong Kong to the United Arab Emirates.

The sanctions package includes employees, brokers and buyers of Iranian firm Sephar Energy, which is also subject to sanctions.

The United States alleges that Sepehr served as a front company for Iranian government oil sales, which, according to a statement from the Treasury, “further supports its destabilizing regional activities and numerous regional proxy groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah.” “Finances”.

A representative for Sephar Energy did not respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

Sanctions block access to US assets and bank accounts and prevent targeted people and companies from doing business with Americans.

Brian E. Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said Iran “engages in illicit finance schemes to generate funds to fuel conflict and spread terror throughout the region.”

“The United States is committed to exposing elements of the Iranian military and its allies abroad in order to disrupt this vital source of funding,” he said.

The White House said it had not yet received information that Iran, Hamas’s major financial and military sponsor, was directly involved in the multi-pronged operation against Israel on October 7.

However, the US has launched strikes over the past several weeks against Iran-linked weapons depots in Syria to respond to dozens of rocket and drone attacks launched since October 7 by terrorist groups against US targets in Iraq and Syria.

