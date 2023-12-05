Advertisement

Amid tussle over the budget deal, the White House has said we are running out of money to assist Ukraine and may soon be running out of time.

White House Budget Director Shalanda Young wrote in a letter addressed to Mike, “If Congress does not act, by the end of the year we will have the resources to deliver more weapons and equipment to Ukraine and supplies from the US military stockpile.” Will end.” Johnson, head of the House of Representatives, where the Republicans have a majority.

The letter sent the ball back to the right, where calls are growing to step away from the Ukraine war and stop spending American taxpayer money.

During a press conference, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, “Congress must decide whether to continue supporting the fight for freedom in Ukraine… [or] ignore the lessons we have learned from history and allow [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will prevail.”

Young’s letter comes at a difficult time for Kyiv, in which the summer counter-offensive has failed to achieve any significant results. Meanwhile, Russian forces have launched repeated attacks, increasing pressure, particularly around Avdiivka in the east.

“There is no magical funding available to deal with the emergency. The budget director wrote, we are running out of money and will soon run out of time.

Democratic President Joe Biden on October 20 asked Congress for extraordinary funding of more than $100 billion (€92.5 billion) to respond to international emergencies, such as aiding Israel and Ukraine, standing up to China and responding to the influx of migrants. Asked to vote for. South American border.

More than $60 billion (€55.5 billion) of this amount was for Kiev as it fights a Russian invasion launched in February 2022.

Now is the time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address US senators during a classified and closed video conference on Tuesday, according to Senate Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer.

He urged all senators to attend the briefing “so we can hear directly from them about what is really at stake.”

The White House wants to maintain funding for Ukraine at least until the presidential election in November 2024, which could pit Biden against former President Donald Trump.

“Putin will not commit to peace until he sees the results of our elections,” French news agency AFP recently quoted a senior US diplomatic official as saying.

Washington has been in a budget crisis for months due to endless political turmoil.

The Congress of the world’s leading power – made up of the Democratic-majority Senate and the Republican-majority House of Representatives – has still not voted on a budget for the fiscal year that begins on October 1.

The government is only functioning thanks to an emergency extension that will expire in mid-January.

When Biden seriously requested his huge budget package, the House of Representatives found itself in chaos due to dissent within the Republican Party.

It has since acquired a leader, Speaker Mike Johnson, allowing the resumption of budgetary debate, which promises to be no less difficult.

Heads of conservative lawmakers are demanding a tightening of migration policy amid a surge of migrants at the Mexican border in exchange for support for a new package for Ukraine.

