US rig count takes a dive oilprice.com

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States decreased by 7 this week after increasing by 1 last week, according to new data published by Baker Hughes on Friday. The number of active oil rigs is at its lowest level since last January 28. But she has arrived. Year.

The total rig count fell to 618 this week. So far this year, Baker Hughes has estimated losses at 161 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 457 fewer rigs than the rig count in early 2019, before the pandemic.

The oil rig count fell by 8 to 496, down 125 so far in 2023, and the lowest level since January 2022. The gas rig count increased by 1 this week to 118, a loss of 38 active gas rigs from the beginning. of the year. Miscellaneous rigs remained the same.

The rig count in the Permian Basin declined by 3 this week, and is now 36 rigs less than the same time last year. The rig count in Eagle remained the same and is 19 fewer than last year.

Primary Vision’s spread count, which estimates the number of employees completing incomplete work, increased to 275 in the week ended Oct. 27, from 269 in the previous week. The frac proliferation number is 17 more than where it began the year.

According to the latest weekly EIA estimate, crude oil production levels in the United States remained stable at 13.2 million bpd for the week ended October 27, the highest production level ever in the United States. US production levels have now increased by 1 million bpd since the beginning of the year, according to estimated weekly data.

At 12:10 pm ET on Friday, the WTI benchmark was trading down $0.47 (-0.57%) at $81.99, about $2.60 per barrel lower than this time last week. The Brent benchmark was trading at $86.32 a barrel, down $0.53 (-0.61%), about $3 a barrel lower than a week ago.

By Julian Geiger for OilPrice.com

More top reads from OilPrice.com:

Source: oilprice.com