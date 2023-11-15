US retail sales fell in October for the first time in seven months. cnn business

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Retail sales fell 0.1% in October, the first monthly decline since March.



Americans cut their retail spending in October for the first time since March, with interest rates at a 22-year high.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that retail sales, which are adjusted for seasonality but not inflation, fell 0.1% in October from the previous month. It was the first monthly decline since March and was smaller than economists had expected.

The decline in retail spending in October is potentially an early sign of a slowing economy as US consumers are hit by higher borrowing costs and they continue to rack up credit card debt.

Declining sales of some big-ticket items helped exacerbate October’s decline. Car sales in October fell 1.1% from September, while furniture sales declined 2% during the same period. Durable goods – or products that last at least three years – are often purchased using credit.

Americans still continued to spend at restaurants and supermarkets at a good pace, increasing by 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively, in October.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates 11 times through March 2022 to tackle high inflation, which has slowed significantly from its four-decade peak last year.

After strong economic consolidation over the summer, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other central bank officials have said the economy will need to cool further to ensure inflation remains on track for the 2% target.

Wednesday’s retail sales report is a good sign for the Fed, as it suggests spending is not accelerating again or remains very strong. The decline was also modest, so no sign of serious economic weakness yet.

