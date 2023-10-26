By Deborah Marie Sophia

(Reuters) – Investors will be looking for signs that U.S. fast-food chains, already battling inflation as consumers prefer to dine at home, are getting a boost from the explosive popularity of weight-loss drugs. Will also have to struggle.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will kick off earnings season Thursday and its comments will be scrutinized by investors who are concerned that appetite suppressants like Olymp Trade and Vegovi will fundamentally alter food consumption patterns and demand for burgers and fried chicken. Will cause harm.

“It’s very timely. It’s at the top of the list right now in terms of concerns…Investors will probably want to hear more from these companies about the impact,” said BTIG analyst Peter Saleh.

McDonald’s and KFC-parent Yum Brands are already dealing with slowing traffic as high inflation erodes consumers’ purchasing power, though Chipotle and Starbucks enjoy some protection from their relatively more affluent customer base.

Also, restaurants have stopped raising prices and offering additional promotions to get customers in the door, which could reduce margin gains for most chains in the July-September quarter due to lower costs. .

Context

Some companies have already started taking precautions due to the increasing demand for weight loss drugs.

Walmart said earlier this month there was a slight decrease in food consumption among customers taking those treatments. Conagra Brands said it may change portion sizes or ingredients.

Investors’ quick reaction to those comments sent the S&P 500 restaurant index, which was under pressure at the time, down 1.3%. However, it has made up for those losses.

Indeed, while analysts say these drugs may cause consumers to snack less and order fewer appetizers or desserts, they also say it is too early to assess the impact of these drugs on restaurant sales.

What was measurable, however, was the progressively worsening food traffic at fast-food chains from July to September.

Overall, traffic fell 4.2% in September from a 0.8% decline in July, according to location analytics firm Placer.ai.

While customer numbers at McDonald’s, KFC and Taco Bell held up at the beginning of the quarter, they declined by 3.7%, 2.1% and 1.2%, respectively, at the end of the period.

The main reason for this was that inflation for meals at home was much lower – by up to 360 basis points, according to Wells Fargo – than for meals away from home, prompting more Americans to stretch their budgets by eating out more. . homemade food.

Underlying things

** Chipotle is expected to report 4.5% same-store sales growth in the third quarter, slow on a year-over-year and sequential basis, according to LSEG data Thursday. Profit is likely to increase by about 18%.

** McDonald’s, which reports on Monday, is also likely to report slower growth in same-store sales, while profit is expected to rise more than 10%.

** A day later, Yum Brands is expected to report a 4.7% rise in same-store sales — slower than 5% last year and 9% in the second quarter — and an 11% rise in profit.

** Starbucks’ fourth-quarter earnings report on Nov. 2 is expected to show same-store sales growth of 6.5%, down from 10% in the third quarter and 7% last year. Profits are expected to grow by about 26%.

wall street sentiment

** The S&P 500 Restaurants sub-index is up just 0.4% year to date, lagging the more than 10% rise in the benchmark S&P 500.

** Shares of the major S&P 500 restaurant stocks have fallen sharply over the past three months: Starbucks about 8%, Chipotle about 11%, McDonald’s about 12% and Yum Brands about 13%.

** However, analysts, on average, still give the quartet’s shares a “buy” rating, LSEG data shows. However, their price targets have been slashed over the past month – by 5% for McDonald’s and 7% for Yum.

