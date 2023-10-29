US remains the largest crypto market but stablecoin activity has taken off

According to a recent report from Chainalysis, the United States is the largest cryptocurrency market in the world, accounting for 24.4% of global transaction activity.

The report released on October 23 revealed that an estimated $1.2 trillion in on-chain value was gained in the US between July 2022 and June 2023.

Furthermore, institutional activity makes up 76.9% of North America’s crypto transaction volume, and the activity is split between centralized exchanges and DeFi.

Our 2023 Cryptocurrency Geography Report is out today! Get your copy now and learn everything you need to know about the current state of crypto adoption around the world. pic.twitter.com/8gbdJ2IvnQ -chainalysis (@chainalysis) 23 October 2023

stable coins go away

However, it has also been reported that crypto activity is falling due to the ongoing war on crypto by financial regulators in the wake of last year’s high-profile collapse.

“On-chain data shows that North American crypto activity has declined over the last year, following negative developments like the FTX explosion.”

Activity has declined further this year following the collapse of several major banks in the US in March.

Furthermore, stablecoin activity is also moving away from the US. “We see a relative decline in North American stablecoin usage compared to other digital assets around February 2023,” the report said.

Circle’s confidence in stablecoins like USDC was shaken following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, where the firm was largely invested.

It said the majority of stablecoin flows into the 50 largest crypto services have shifted from US licensed services to non-US licensed services.

“Although US institutions originally helped legitimize and seed the stablecoin market, more crypto users are conducting stablecoin-related activity with trading platforms and issuers headquartered abroad.”

Additionally, this change reduces regulatory oversight of dollar-pegged stablecoins in the U.S.

Despite several bills proposed by pro-crypto politicians, Congress has dragged its feet in regulating and legalizing stable coins.

In short, crypto and stablecoin regulation will play a key role in reversing the downward trend in North America.

DeFi adoption is still growing

Despite the aforementioned regulatory challenges, DeFi adoption is still growing in the North American region, as reported earlier this week.

The total on-chain value changed in the period between July 2022 and June 2023 is estimated to be approximately $1.2 trillion, which is just over 24% of the global number.

At the same time, DeFi use in the North American region continues to grow in raw transaction volume, especially for protocols with highly speculative trading.

