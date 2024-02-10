US regulators declare AI-generated robocalls illegal

A US agency has said that AI-generated robocalls are now illegal.

Calls made from artificial intelligence (AI)-generated voices are now illegal in the United States, following a unanimous decision by a government agency.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Thursday that these types of calls have increased over the past few years and may mislead consumers by imitating different voices.

The decision comes as authorities in the US state of New Hampshire step up their investigation into an AI-generated robocall that was used by US President Joe Biden to dissuade people from voting in the state’s first-in-the-nation primary last month. Used to imitate Biden’s voice.

Effective immediately, the regulation gives the FCC the authority to fine companies that use AI voices in their calls or block service providers that carry them.

According to the FCC, it also opens the door for call recipients to file lawsuits and gives state attorneys general a new mechanism to crack down on violators.

“Bad actors are using AI-generated voices in unsolicited robocalls to extort vulnerable family members, impersonate celebrities, and misinform voters,” agency President Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. “We are giving notice to the fraudsters behind these robocalls.”

“U.S. state officials will now have new tools to crack down on these scams and ensure the public is protected from fraud and misinformation,” he said.

Under U.S. consumer protection law, telemarketers generally may not use automatic dialers or artificial or pre-recorded voice messages to place calls to mobiles and they may not place such calls to landlines without the call recipient’s prior written consent. can do.

The FCC said the new ruling classifies AI-generated voices in robocalls as “artificial” and thus could be enforced by the same standards.

The FCC said those who break the law could face hefty fines, up to a maximum of $23,000 (€21,351) per call.

The agency has previously used consumer law to crack down on robocalls that interfere with elections, including fining two conservative fraudsters $5 million (€4.6 million) for giving false alerts to people in predominantly black areas. Including that voting by mail could increase their risk of arrest. , debt collection and forced vaccination.

The law also gives call recipients the right to take legal action and potentially recover damages of up to $1,500 (€1,392) for each unwanted call.

‘Technology will get better’

Josh Lawson, director of AI and democracy at the Aspen Institute, said that despite the FCC’s decision, voters should prepare themselves for personalized spam targeting them via phone, text and social media.

He said, “True black people ignore the stakes and they know what they’re doing is illegal.” “We have to recognize that bad actors will continue to rattle cages and push boundaries.”

Carnegie Mellon professor Kathleen Carley, who specializes in computational disinformation, said that to detect AI misuse of voice technology, one must be able to clearly identify that the audio was AI-generated.

He said this is now possible “because the technology to generate these calls has been around for some time. It’s well understood and it makes standard mistakes. But that technology will get better.”

From voice-cloning software to image generators, sophisticated generative AI tools are already in use in elections in the US and around the world.

