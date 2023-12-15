US regulator is looking at how banks plan for climate risk

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) completed its first climate risk assessment of more than two dozen banks in recent months, setting the stage for increased scrutiny of Wall Street’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter. . Such threats.

According to sources, the regulator assessed how banks are managing energy finance and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as how they take into account the impact of climate change on their loan books and operations. This process was dubbed “discovery review” and was previously unknown.

The examinations provided insight into the OCC’s strategy for implementing guidelines on climate risk for banks holding more than $100 billion in assets. The Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the OCC jointly issued guidelines in October. Based on the latest OCC data that is available on its website, more than thirty institutions meet this criteria.

According to the three individuals, the information-gathering tour lasted several days and included various meetings with banks. They mainly occur in the second half of 2023.

Sources claim that experts from operations, monitoring, risk management and audit were invited to the session. The chief risk officer was present at many of the discussions, according to the two people.

According to one of the sources, bankers who manage customer relationships, compliance and risk officers and auditors were questioned about climate risk and were urged to explain their answers logically.

“Discernment is required”

Michael Hsu was one of the first banking regulators to call on the industry to evaluate and manage climate change risks. In 2021, he was appointed interim comptroller of the OCC.

In October, Hsu testified before the US Congress that the OCC has collaborated with large banks to help better understand and manage the financial risks associated with climate change, and that it intends to continue monitoring these frameworks. Is.

According to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, the organization “is not and will not become a climate policymaker.” The six largest US banks were forced to figure out what would happen to their assets and investments as a result of harsh weather and the switch to green energy sources. This practice was led by the US central bank and was more specifically focused.

