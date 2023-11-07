US rail travel between Boston and Washington is getting a €15 billion upgrade

‘Finally, we’re getting it done,’ the President said at an event to showcase the busy Northeast Corridor investment.

Advertisement

Joe Biden is growing his reputation as America’s biggest Amtrak fan.

The president has long been known for his love of the National Railroad Passenger Corporation, or Amtrak for short, which runs inter-city services in most US states.

Visited a train maintenance shop in my home state of Delaware yesterday, biden More than $16 billion (about €15 billion) in federal investment was demonstrated for rail travel along the busy Northeast Corridor.

He traveled the route that extended from Boston to Washington DC, “Thousands” of times.

“We’re finally getting it done,” he said of the long-delayed reforms.

The president highlighted spending to modernize 25 passenger train projects along the rail line at an event in Bear, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from his home in Wilmington.

“In the United States, why don’t we have the best rail system in the world?” Biden asked.

Noting that improved train service in some of America’s busiest places would help reduce car traffic and potentially fossil fuel Use, he added, “There is much more we can do to improve the environment and quality of life.”

The Northeast Corridor is America’s busiest rail line

The White House says Amtrak makes about 800,000 trips a day on its Northeast Corridor, making it the nation’s busiest. rail corridor, Monday’s event combined two things close to Biden’s heart: Amtrak and Delaware.

“It’s good to stay at home,” he declared. “There’s no better place to make this announcement than my home state.”

Funding for the rail improvements comes from the nearly $1 trillion (€0.94 trillion) bipartisan infrastructure legislation that Biden signed nearly two years ago. It’s one of several legislative accomplishments he’s touting in a presidential race that could pit him against former President Trump again.

According to the White House, the legislation would provide Amtrak with approximately $66 billion (€62bn) in new investment.

“I’ve been talking about this for a long time, I know,” Biden said of rail reform. “Finally, we’re finishing it.”

Biden promises to improve train travel if re-elected

Biden, who has made infrastructure spending a centerpiece of his re-election campaign, used his speech to criticize Republican supporters of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement for wanting to “cut” Amtrak’s budget. Did it for.

“We are trying to make train travel easier, faster, safer and more reliable,” he said. “They’re trying to make it slower, harder and less safe.”

Before his formal remarks, a smiling Biden chatted and laughed with Amtrak maintenance shop workers. He asked one how she was and when the response came, “Well, how are you?” Biden responded, “Well, I got about $16 billion for you,” laughing.

“You know you’re going to get a lot of new things,” he said of the upcoming public works spending. trainsMan.”

A blue and white sign along the tracks reads “Northeast Corridor Improvements” and “Project established by President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.”

Advertisement

Biden has traveled more than 1 million miles on Amtrak

During his 36 years as a senator, Biden commuted daily from Wilmington to Washington. The president says he has driven more than 1 million miles on Amtrak during his public service career, and displayed first-hand knowledge of the route on Monday.

Speaking about a major rail tunnel in Baltimore, Biden said it is a “major checkpoint, but it’s also a major interception point.” He talked about leaks there that can cause delays, as well as sharp turns at other locations causing overcrowded trains to run slower.

“You don’t have to tell me,” Biden repeatedly said of the train delay. “I’ve lived it.”

additional sources • AP

Source