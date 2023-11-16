US producer prices fell 0.5% in October, the biggest decline since 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices fell sharply last month as inflationary pressures continued to ease after a year and a half of high interest rates.

The Labor Department reported on Wednesday that its producer price index – which measures inflation before it hits consumers – fell 0.5% from September to October, the first decline since May and the biggest drop since April 2020. On a year-on-year basis, producer prices rose 1.3% through October 2022, down from 2.2% in September and the smallest gain since July.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core consumer prices were unchanged from September to October and rose 2.4% from a year earlier. The year-on-year gain in key producer prices was the lowest since January 2021.

The wholesale price of goods declined 1.4% from September to October, with the price of gasoline falling 15.3%. Prices of services remained unchanged.

Inflation last year reached heights not seen in four decades, forcing the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate 11 times through March 2022.

As borrowing costs have risen, inflation has fallen sharply. For example, year-on-year wholesale inflation has fallen since reaching 11.7% in March 2022. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reported that its consumer price index was unchanged from September to October and was up 3.2% from a year earlier – the smallest of the year. -Year-on-year increase since June. But consumer inflation is still coming in above the Fed’s 2% target.

Despite high interest rates, the US economy and job market remain resilient. The combination of a strong economy and declining inflation has raised hopes that the Fed can manage a so-called soft landing – raising rates enough to control inflation without plunging the economy into recession.

The Fed has not raised its benchmark rate since July, and many economists believe its rate-hike campaign is over.

Commenting on last month’s decline in producer prices, Matthew Martin of Oxford Economics said: “The Fed will welcome the relief… and combined with yesterday’s CPI report, it strengthens the case for no further rate hikes.” Is.”

Source: apnews.com