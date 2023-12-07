US Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Criticizes SEC Over Crypto Regulatory Failures

Source: Adobe

US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has criticized the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), criticizing the current crypto regulatory framework.

During the fourth Republican presidential debate at the University of Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, Ramasamy expressed his advocacy for cryptocurrencies.

He responded to a question from Eliana Johnson of the Washington Free Beacon regarding the recent guilty plea of ​​former Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. CZ succumbed to legal pressure in a matter related to anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

“Fraudsters, criminals and terrorists have been cheating people for a long time,” Ramaswamy said.

“Our rules need to keep pace with the current moment. The fact that SBF was able to do what it did to FTX shows that the existing structure they have is not working.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler was also mentioned before Congress during the debate for his failure to classify Ethereum.

Ramaswamy criticized, “I think it’s nothing short of an embarrassment that Gary Gensler, the current leader of the SEC, couldn’t even say before Congress whether Ethereum counts as a regulated security or not.” “I think this is another example of an administrative position gone too far.”

During the event, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expressed his strong opposition to a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

WATCH: Ron DeSantis warns about the danger of centrally backed digital currencies (CBDCs) #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/8W6WLLk6E1 – Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) 7 December 2023

DeSantis described Biden’s support for a CBDC as a direct threat to financial and individual freedoms, including privacy and unregulated purchasing power.

“They want to get rid of cash crypto, they want to force you to do it. They will take away your privacy, they will completely control your purchases,” DeSantis insisted.

“On day one as president, we take the idea of ​​a central bank digital currency, and we throw it in the trash. It will be dead on arrival.”

DeSantis has criticized the current Biden administration’s hostile approach toward Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Their campaigns in other cities have always included strong opposition to CBDCs.

During a campaign event in New Hampshire in August, DeSantis compared US CBDC plans to China’s. “As president, on day one, the CBDC goes in the trash,” he reiterated at the time.

Ramaswami recently released a plan For cryptocurrencies to curb SEC regulation and government involvement in the crypto sector. He is committed to ousting most SEC officials to facilitate an environment for crypto to flourish as a commodity.

“The policy I released today will guarantee a vibrant future for crypto while ensuring economic freedom for Americans who want an alternative to centralized finance,” he said at the time.

Meanwhile, on Monday the crypto market turned favorable towards such pro-crypto politicians. Bitcoin surpasses $41,000 for the first time in more than a year and a half – a 150% increase so far this year.

