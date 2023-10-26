A United States Postal Service mailbox stands near Bonnie Brae Boulevard in southeast Denver on Monday, August 17, 2020.



The Postal Service announced Wednesday that along with mail theft and postal carrier robberies, law enforcement officials have made more than 600 arrests since May in a crackdown launched to address the crime, which has involved carriers being held for their ancient universal keys. Including being convicted at gunpoint.

Criminals are stealing mail and targeting carriers’ so-called “arrow keys” to gain access to mailboxes.

Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale said, “We will continue to apply pressure and put potential criminals on notice: if you are assaulting postal workers, if you steal mail or commit other postal crimes, the Postal Inspector will bring you to justice.” Will bring in.” Journalists on Wednesday.

The Postal Service’s announcement Wednesday came against the backdrop of rallies by the National Association of Letter Carriers, calling for better protection for carriers and tougher punishment for criminals who rob them. They have been held across the country in recent months, including one in Denver on Tuesday and another in Houston on Wednesday.

“Mail carriers have to keep their heads on their toes. They have to take precautions to be extra alert to their surroundings,” Rick Byrne, president of the Colorado State Association of Letter Carriers, said Wednesday.

Letter carriers are in danger after about 500 letter carriers were robbed last year. Criminals increasingly target mail to commit financial crimes such as altering checks to receive money.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement that protecting “the sanctity of the nation’s mail” is important, but his top priority is the safety of those who deliver it.

To reduce robberies, the Postal Service is in the process of replacing thousands of postal carriers’ universal keys, which are sought after by criminals looking to steal mail to commit check fraud, officials said. Officials said so far 6,500 keys have been replaced with electronic locks in select cities and 42,500 keys are in the works. The Postal Service has declined to say how many arrow keys are in service.

To prevent mail theft, the Postal Service has also deployed more than 10,000 high-security blue boxes in high-risk locations to prevent people from breaking into them.

The Postal Service also implemented changes that reduced fraudulent address change transactions by 99.3% last fiscal year, officials said, and they also reduced counterfeit mail by 50% Is.

The Postal Service is touting its successes following a critical report from its own watchdog, the Office of Inspector General. Released late last month, it faulted management for a lack of “actionable milestones,” accountability for staffing and training, and upgrading the carrier’s universal key.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is leading this effort along with other internal units and outside law enforcement agencies. Initial efforts focused on organized mail crime in Chicago, San Francisco, and several cities in Ohio.

Of the more than 600 arrests made since May as part of “Operation Safe Delivery,” more than 100 were for robbery, officials told reporters Wednesday, while more than 530 were for mail theft.

The penalty for interfering with mail is heavy.

Theft alone is punishable by up to five years in prison; Possession or disposal of postal property is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Assaulting a mail carrier can also result in a 10-year sentence for a first-time offense. Repeat offenders can face up to 25 years in prison for assault.

Source: www.npr.org