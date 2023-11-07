US ports getting $653 million for upgrades to strengthen supply chains

(NewsNation) — The Biden administration is investing $653 million in ports across the country in an effort to shore up global supply chains that have been stymied during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants announced Friday by the Transportation Department will be funded through bipartisan infrastructure legislation, a signature accomplishment of President Joe Biden in 2021. The money will go toward projects at 41 ports.

“Everything passes through America’s ports, from the food we eat to the cars that are used to build our homes, to the lumber and steel that they produce,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release. “They become some of the most vital links in our country’s supply chain.” release. “These investments will help expand capacity and speed up the movement of goods through our ports, contributing to cleaner air and more good-paying jobs.”

The pandemic has strained global supply chains, causing congestion at ports, delayed shipping times and low inventory. This contributed to rising inflation which reached a peak of 9% in the summer of 2022.

“Now, the number of container ships waiting to berth at U.S. ports has decreased by more than 90 percent and global container shipping costs are down more than 80% from their peak in 2021,” the Biden administration said in the news release. ” , “These investments represent the Biden administration’s continued focus on improving U.S. ports and strengthening our supply chains to make the system more resilient to future shocks.”

The grants include $54.23 million for a terminal reconstruction at the Port of Tacoma in Washington; a $52.63 million rail expansion and road improvements at the Port of Long Beach in California; and $32 million for a new berth at the Port Newark Container Terminal in New Jersey.

The administration awarded $172.8 million to 26 small ports, which the Transportation Department says will “boost local and regional economies and protect surrounding communities from air pollution.”

Source: www.newsnationnow.com