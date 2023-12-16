US politician purchases questionable health stock

In a recent revelation, Debbie Dingell, the United States representative for Michigan’s sixth congressional district, has come under scrutiny for her stock purchases in Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a major medical device company.

According to data provided by quiver volume As of December 15, purchases made on December 5, 2023 fall in the range of $15,001 to $50,000. As per law, the filing for purchase by the MLA was made on December 14.

The revelations raise concerns, especially given Dingell’s role on the House subcommittee on health. The acquisition of Medtronic stock represents only his third trade this year, prompting scrutiny of the timing and potential conflicts of interest.

Notably, Dingell had made similar moves earlier in the year. On April 10, 2023, he acquired stakes in investment management firm Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and agrochemicals and seeds company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), worth between $15,001 and $50,000.

Representative Debbie Dingell’s 2023 stock purchase. Source: Quiver Quantitative

Potential conflict of interest

Specifically, the Stock Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act mandates that members of the US Congress must publicly disclose any financial transaction within 45 days of the incident.

The purchase adds to existing concerns about conflicts of interest among members of Congress, highlighting their reluctance to pass laws that impose tight limits on themselves.

Previous controversies involving members of Congress have included questionable stock purchases, exemplified by the 2020 Congressional insider trading scandal. Allegations emerged that some members sold stocks before the impact of the pandemic and the subsequent market decline.

Members of Congress are required to submit disclosures that outline the sources of both earned and passive income, including stock dividends. According to a report by Feinbold, investing in stocks is a commonly chosen method through which American politicians generate income, as there is no law restricting them from such investments like the general public.

It’s worth noting that members of Congress have previously shown a preference for specific stock portfolios, with reports indicating a focus on military-related stocks as global tensions rise. For example, the Israel–Hamas conflict revealed strategic investments in military-related stocks by US congressional leaders before the attacks.

Source: finbold.com