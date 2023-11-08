COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The United States on Wednesday announced a $553 million project to build a new, deep-water shipping container terminal at the Port of Colombo, as it competes with China for international development financing.

The project, financed by private debt, is billed as providing critical infrastructure for the South Asian nation with the potential to “transform Colombo into a world-class logistics hub at the intersection of major shipping routes and emerging markets”, according to US International. Has been done Development Finance Corporation

DFC’s commitment of $553 million in private debt for the West Container Terminal “will expand its shipping capacity, create greater prosperity for Sri Lanka – without increasing sovereign debt – as well as strengthen the position of our partners across the region,” Said. Scott Nathan, Chief Executive Officer of DFC.

The US-backed financing comes at a time when Sri Lanka is struggling to recover from a severe financial and economic crisis.

DFC said Colombo Port has been operating near its capacity since 2021 and the new terminal will cater to the growing economies in the Bay of Bengal. Local partners will include Sri Lanka’s John Keells Holdings and India’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, which holds a 51% stake in the West Container Terminal.

The DFC was established five years ago in response to Beijing’s sweeping global infrastructure-building campaign, known as the Belt and Road Initiative. Through this, Beijing has invested billions of dollars every year to build roads, railways, ports and airports, especially in developing countries, to promote trade and goodwill towards China.

Some of those projects have sparked controversy, including the Hambantota port on Sri Lanka’s southeast coast. Sri Lanka borrowed heavily from China to build other infrastructure, including a port and airport, and a city on reclaimed land. The projects have failed to generate enough revenue to pay off the loans, and in 2017, Sri Lanka leased the port at Hambantota to China.

Sri Lanka’s billions of dollars of debt to Beijing has hampered efforts to resolve its financial crises and is often cited as evidence by critics of the BRI, who claim that China is engaging in debt-trap diplomacy. Is.

The Chinese government rejects such allegations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a regular briefing on Tuesday that the debt trap argument was “crafted to hinder and weaken China’s cooperation with developing countries.”

India and China are both vying for influence in neighboring Sri Lanka and both have already invested in expanding facilities at the Colombo port. India is concerned about the growing Chinese presence in the island, which lies on one of the world’s busiest shipping routes and is in an area that India considers part of its strategic backyard.

Colombo Port also has a terminal operated by China Merchants Port Holdings. Another Chinese project – a luxury seaside development spread over 269 hectares of reclaimed land called Port City, is being built by CHEC Port City Colombo Company, a unit of China Communications Construction Company. It has invested $1.4 billion to create an integrated resort and casino and conference center area, a marina, apartments, a business district and green space.

That project has raised concerns in Sri Lanka and India that the development could become a virtual Chinese outpost or colony.

In development financing, the US faces stiff competition from Beijing, which reorganized its BRI initiative to make it greener, safer and more sustainable, according to EdData, a research laboratory at William & Mary, a public university in Virginia. Is.

In a recent report, AidData said the US is catching up with China in terms of development finance after overtaking Beijing in terms of total official financial flows to the developing world in 2007.

China’s lead has increased since then but the gap has narrowed recently as China has reduced its lending while the US has increased lending rapidly through its recently launched DFC.

The United States now provides approximately $60 billion in development finance to low- and middle-income countries each year. Still, with $80 billion a year in aid and loan commitments, AidData says China remains the largest official source of international development finance.

Over the past two decades, China has dominated global infrastructure finance with faster and bigger projects. It has now relaunched with more stringent environmental, social and governance safeguards, said Bradley Parks, executive director of AdData.

“This discovery is a big deal because China’s competitors in the global infrastructure market offer security but not speed,” he said.

“Beijing, on the other hand, is balancing the lines between security and speed. It is several steps ahead of its competitors in the global infrastructure market. It is focused on giving the leaders of the developing world exactly what they want: rapid delivery of big-ticket infrastructure projects without unreasonably high levels of risk,” he said. “Will the US be able to do the same? Will happen, it’s a big question mark.”

Didi Tang reported from Washington, DC

