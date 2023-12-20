US pharmacy chain Rite Aid agrees to bankruptcy mediation, gets loan approval

by dietrich knauth

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pharmacy chain Rite Aid got court approval on Tuesday for a bankruptcy loan that will allow the company to borrow an additional $200 million while arbitration with junior creditors and the committees representing them Who have accused the company of contributing. The American opioid epidemic.

Rite Aid’s bankruptcy financing, which valued the company at $3.45 billion by refinancing pre-existing debts, was opposed by the U.S. government, Rite Aid’s creditors committee, and a committee representing plaintiffs suing the company , including those related to opioids. Claim.

Those committees have argued that Rite Aid’s creditors are the only group that benefits from a company restructuring, and victims of the opioid crisis currently get nothing from the bankruptcy. They withdrew their objections in January after Rite Aid promised to mediate their concerns.

Rite Aid, which operates about 2,000 retail pharmacies in 17 U.S. states, filed for bankruptcy protection on October 15, citing plans to close underperforming stores, sell its pharmacy benefits company Elixir and face more than 1,600 lawsuits. sought to address the issue, alleging that it has fueled the opioid epidemic by illegally or illicitly. Questionable prescriptions.

Rite Aid competitors Walgreens, Walmart and CVS have agreed to pay $13.8 billion to settle a wave of similar opioid lawsuits outside bankruptcy.

At a hearing in Trenton, New Jersey, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan said he would approve the financing after he had time to review last-minute amendments to Rite Aid’s agreements. Kaplan said some of those amendments addressed Department of Justice (DOJ) concerns about legal terms that could interfere with government oversight of Elixir.

The judge said earlier versions of the loan agreements contained “somewhat aggressive provisions” that allowed the DOJ to seize cash from Elixir as part of an ongoing investigation into the company’s receipt of potential overpayments from the government Medicare health program. raise concerns about the rights of

Rite Aid’s amended loan documents make it clear that the company is not standing in the way of the DOJ’s law enforcement authority, Kaplan said, except that it gave the DOJ 10 days’ notice of any regulatory action or seizure of assets from Elixir. Was asked to give.

Kaplan agreed that the DOJ would have to give 10 days’ notice before taking any action affecting Rite Aid’s bankruptcy, a move that would let the company focus on its restructuring efforts without limiting government oversight authority. .

(Reporting by Dietrich Knoth, editing by Alexia Garmfalvi and Bill Berkrot)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com