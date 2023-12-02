US payrolls see rise after UAW strike ends

breadcrumb trail link

November wage increases are being overshadowed by the return of the striking United Auto Workers to vehicle assembly lines, representing a pause in the recent trend of softening U.S. employment growth.

(Bloomberg) — November wages were boosted by the return of striking United Auto Workers to vehicle assembly lines, representing a pause in the recent trend of softening U.S. employment growth.

Government data on Friday showed payrolls in the world’s largest economy rose by 180,000 following an October advance of 150,000. Such a print would still leave average job growth over the past three months about 100,000 below the pace seen at the beginning of the year.

The unemployment rate is projected to remain at 3.9%, the highest since the beginning of 2022. This is consistent with softer labor-market conditions and more modest wage growth, helping to calm concerns about inflation and supporting the Federal Reserve’s assessment of interest hikes. Rates.

The jobs report estimated November average hourly earnings rose 4% from a year earlier, the smallest annual increase since mid-2021.

What Bloomberg Economics says:

“The November jobs report will send mixed signals about the state of the labor market. A solid non-farm payrolls print following the resolution of the UAW strikes would contrast with a weak household survey, where we expect the unemployment rate to rise to 4.0%. “Our view is that the economy is headed for a recession.”

-Anna Wong, Stuart Paul, Eliza Winger and Estelle Ou, economists. For full analysis, click here

Fed officials will observe a blackout period before their Dec. 12-13 policy meeting, which will be the last for 2023. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back on Friday against rising expectations of an interest rate cut in the first half of 2024.

Read more: Powell brushes off rate-cut speculation as Fed moves cautiously

Flexible hiring and wage growth have been at the heart of strong consumer spending in recent months. Although the current pace of job gains is consistent with further economic growth, any broad and deep hiring slowdown would increase the risk of a recession.

Separate data is projected to show a three-month decline in job opportunities, indicating a gradual decline in labor demand. Weekly jobless claims will also be closely watched for signs of an increase in outright dismissals.

Already, the number of people on the jobless benefits rolls is at a two-year high, indicating that out-of-work Americans are finding it more difficult to secure another job.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full week for the US

Further north, most forecasters in a Bloomberg survey expect the Bank of Canada to keep rates steady at 5% for a third consecutive meeting on Wednesday. The Canadian economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter and consumer spending stalled, confirming that the central bank’s aggressive rate hikes are working to stifle growth.

Elsewhere, borrowing costs are forecast to remain unchanged in India, Australia, Poland and across Africa. Beyond central banking, China’s President Xi Jinping will host the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, and the bloc’s finance chiefs will try to agree new financial rules.

Click here for what happened last week and below for a breakdown of what’s happening in the global economy.

Asia

European Commission President von der Leyen is on a visit to China for the first in-person summit with Xi in four years, starting on Thursday, a meeting that could give another signal that Beijing is increasingly close to its major trading partners. Wants to improve relations.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep rates unchanged after last month’s hike. The next day the economic growth figures come out.

South Korea released its revised gross domestic product figures on Tuesday along with price data for November. Taiwan and Thailand will report inflation reports on Wednesday and Thursday.

Investors will get more information on Japan’s inflation dynamics with Tokyo CPI on Tuesday followed by wages on Friday.

These figures, along with revised GDP, could impact Bank of Japan policy as the central bank prepares for another meeting later this month.

The week ends with the Reserve Bank of India likely to meet on Friday.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full week on Asia

Europe, Middle East, Africa

After surprise data that showed France’s economy shrank in the third quarter while Italy enjoyed some growth, the overall euro-zone contraction for the period could be revised downwards when new data is released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, industrial production numbers for October, the beginning of the final quarter of the year, will be released in all four of the region’s largest economies, starting with France and Spain on Tuesday, followed by Germany and Italy on Thursday. Will go.

German factory orders on Wednesday may also indicate whether manufacturing there has recovered from the worst of the recession.

European Central Bank officials are keeping an eye on such data as they assess the impact of prior rate hikes, at a time when investors cut borrowing costs after lower-than-expected inflation data in April. Have placed a bet on.

The institution’s consumer-price expectations survey is due on Tuesday, and this week’s comments, including President Christine Lagarde’s speech on Monday, will be examined for clues to the ECB’s intentions ahead of its Dec. 14 meeting.

The pre-decision blackout period begins on Thursday, the same day Lagarde attends a key meeting of euro-zone finance ministers, who are in a standoff over whether to repay EU debt if those rules are reinstated in January. and how to enforce deficit limits.

In the UK, the Bank of England will release its latest financial stability report on Wednesday with a press conference hosted by Governor Andrew Bailey. His organization will publish a survey it conducted on consumers’ inflation attitudes in two days.

Swiss statisticians will reveal the country’s consumer-price readings for November on Monday. Economists believe the figure will remain below the central bank’s 2% threshold for the sixth consecutive month.

The same day in Sweden, the Riksbank published minutes of its most recent decision, where officials rejected market expectations of raising rates by capping borrowing costs. Governor Eric Thedin and his four deputy governors will speak on consecutive days.

Several central banks across the region are expected to keep borrowing costs in check:

In Eastern Europe, Polish rates will remain at their current levels for a second month on Wednesday amid uncertainty over the incoming coalition’s fiscal plans.

The next day, Serbian authorities may also keep borrowing costs in check.

In Africa, with Kenyan inflation within target, no changes are expected at a third consecutive meeting on Tuesday as policymakers monitor the shilling’s sharp depreciation.

Neighboring Uganda is also likely to maintain borrowing costs on Wednesday, after inflation rose and the currency fell to its lowest level in more than a year against the dollar.

And in Botswana, policymakers are set to leave its key rate unchanged on Thursday.

Elsewhere, consumer-price data will attract attention. Turkey forecast on Monday that inflation would accelerate slightly to about 62% in November. And consumer-price growth is also likely to rise in Russia on Friday.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full week for EMEA

Latin America

Brazil’s GDP data due on Tuesday will be one of the highlights of the week, showing just how much Latin America’s largest economy slowed during the third quarter.

After beating forecasts in the first half of the year, Brazil’s economy is expected to stall between July and September as higher rates finally take their toll.

Brazil’s central bank has cut its benchmark rate by 150 basis points since August, and has promised to cut by at least 100 basis points at its next two policy meetings.

There will be a flood of consumer-price data on Thursday, with Mexico, Chile and Colombia all posting numbers for November. While inflation is expected to slow further in Chile, Mexico is likely to see a more mixed picture, with core figures rising but core prices rising at a slower pace.

Mexico’s central bank chief Victoria Rodriguez Ceja said on Wednesday it was possible a rate cut could be discussed as early as 2024, although other board members expressed skepticism it could come so soon.

Meanwhile, Colombia’s annual inflation is expected to remain above 10% in November, although an unexpected economic contraction in the third quarter has raised expectations that the central bank may soon begin unwinding its record monetary tightening cycle.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full week for Latin America

-With assistance from Walter Brandimart, Laura Dhillon Kane, Monique Vanek, Paul Wallace, Yuko Takeo, Tony Halpin, and Piotr Skolimowski.

