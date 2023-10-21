Finzly, which provides payments infrastructure for financial institutions, has sealed US$10m in Series A funding, which will be used to accelerate the company’s continued expansion.

The investment, courtesy of TZP Growth Equity, comes amid growing demand from financial institutions for digital transformation technologies. Finzly’s infrastructure simplifies back-office operations and end-user experience for FIs by consolidating all payment rails into a single platform, which it calls ‘Payments Core’.

The Charlotte-based fintech was the first to offer an API connection to FedNow, the new instant payments service launched this year by the Federal Reserve.

Conceived in 2012 by CEO and founder Boothshan Rengachari, who has bootstrapped the firm to this point in its growth, Finzly helps banks reduce their operating expenses, thanks largely to providing high automation rates. Capacity, which includes up to 100% straight-through processing. It has become a trusted partner of many banks aiming to provide future-fit technology, and has been recognized with numerous industry awards.

Money allows Finzily to invest in product roadmap

“Throughout Finzly’s history, we have carefully invested in disciplined and organic future growth by developing products and solutions that deliver value to our customers by simplifying their operations,” says Rengachari.

“This capital increase allows us to further invest in our product roadmap built on the theme of providing real-time financial services demanded by today’s real-time economy, enhancing our product distribution to maintain our high customer satisfaction rates Will enable.”

Shamit Mehta, TZP’s lead partner on investment, who will join Finzly’s board of directors, continues: “We see Finzly as a catalyst in the transformation towards more agile and customer-centric banking experiences. Finzly is well positioned to drive significant advancements in banking and financial services operations and will become a category-defining company.

