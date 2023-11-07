SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that one of Puerto Rico’s largest distributors of pharmaceutical drugs will pay $12 million after being accused of not reporting hundreds of suspicious orders of controlled substances. Was ordered to do.

Droguerria Batanes, LLC is accused of not reporting at least 655 orders of fentanyl and at least 113 orders of oxycodone from 2016 to June 2019. The department said the orders were considered suspicious given their frequency and size.

The company is also accused of hundreds of record-keeping violations and not submitting reports of its distribution transactions from May 2017 to July 2018 to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, including cases involving opioids, officials said.

Additionally, the company was ordered to improve its compliance program and report suspicious orders to the DEA, among other things.

Droguería Batanes said in a statement that although it agreed to strengthen its system for paying fines and reporting the distribution of controlled substances, it rejected allegations that it did not have a system to monitor suspicious orders. It was an inefficient system.

“Over the years, we have invested millions of dollars in technology and external advice to ensure strict compliance with the laws and regulations applicable to controlled drugs,” company President Juan Carlos Hernandez said in a statement.

He said Drogueria Batanes was never accused of transferring controlled products to unauthorized people or entities.

The complaint filed by the US government comes after the US territory of 3.2 million people reported an increase in opioid-related fatal overdoses, from 19 deaths in 2017 to 521 in 2021, according to the latest available data.

The Associated Press

