US oil production to continue to surge in 2024, setting up potential conflict with Saudi Arabia

U.S. oil production is expected to continue to accelerate in 2024, possibly reaching a new high of 13.3 million barrels per day.

It comes as Exxon Mobil and Chevron are increasing their capital expenditure budgets for 2024.

More US supply could put further pressure on Saudi Arabia to control crude oil prices.

US oil production has had a blockbuster year, and could see new highs in 2024, increasing pressure on Saudi Arabia to regain control of crude prices.

Analysts at Rapidan Energy forecast U.S. production next year will average 13.3 million barrels a day, up from the 2023 average of 13 million and up from the current all-time record of 13.2 million in September.

This comes as US oil giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron recently announced increases to their capital expenditure budgets for 2024 as they pour more money into the Permian Basin, the epicenter of the shale boom.

The record supply of US oil coincides with production cuts by OPEC+ countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia, which are struggling to prop up oil prices.

Some experts have warned that the Saudis could change course and instead flood the oil market with supply as they did in 2014, when Riyadh forced American producers out of the market by lowering prices and making production less profitable. Tried to take it out.

Other analysts have echoed that view, as Doug King, chief investment officer at the Merchants Commodity Fund, told Bloomberg that “OPEC’s strategy looks fragile” and a more “logical plan” to drive prices down again would involve supply. This would include bringing floods.

For its part, Rapidan Energy doesn’t see it that way.

“We currently do not expect OPEC+ to flood the market to stifle U.S. shale development,” Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy, wrote in an email to Business Insider. “The minister remains optimistic that supply-demand fundamentals will hold together better than many traders expect, which will help support prices.”

Still, the sharp rise in US oil cannot be denied. In addition to their increased spending, Exxon and Chevron have announced mega-mergers this year to buy top shale producers.

“The Permian is going to be the engine of growth not just this year, but for years to come,” Hunter Kornfeind, an oil analyst at Rapidan, said in an interview.

changing tide

While the energy giants’ increased budgets highlight the growth in US oil production, they are also indicative of the changing landscape in the US energy industry.

Kornfeind said the growth is not as high as in previous cycles, when oil companies reinvested nearly 100% of cash generated in capital expenditures to extract more oil. Now, the amount they spend is around 40% to 50% of their earnings.

This reflects a change in priorities of US oil companies as they focus more on shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends.

Meanwhile, McNally said, US shale production – which Saudi Arabia targeted in 2014 – is not the main risk for OPEC in the long term.

“OPEC is more concerned about inadequate investment in supply than too much shale,” he said. “It is important to note that OPEC does not share the IEA’s view of peak demand and therefore thinks shale oil growth is less of a threat.”

