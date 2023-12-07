US oil prices closed below $70 a barrel for the first time since July on Wednesday, a mixed day for global equities as traders raised expectations of interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve.

West Texas Intermediate oil for delivery in January fell 4.1 percent to $69.38 a barrel. The decline came as the market showed signs of weak demand and doubts that the OPEC+ alliance’s efforts would meaningfully control supply.

Analysts have begun to consider the possibility that Saudi Arabia could suddenly decide to open the spigots, recalling a move the kingdom took in 2014 to counter rising US production.

John Kilduff of Again Capital said, “There is growing fear that the Saudis will ease supply. They have a lot of spare capacity now because of how much they have cut production.” “So this is another bearish factor for the market.”

Frankfurt’s DAX stock index hit a new record high, surpassing the 16,600 level for the first time, and the CAC 40 in Paris rose as a drop in German factory orders boosted expectations of an interest rate cut from the European Central Bank.

“Risk-on sentiment is driving price action this morning amid rising expectations that the European Central Bank may cut rates early next year,” said Victoria Schaller, head of investments at trading firm Interactive Investor.

“Markets are pricing in a near 90 percent chance of a cut from the ECB in the first quarter of 2024.”

Equity investors digested additional data pointing to softening in the US labor market, reviving hopes of a Fed rate cut.

Following Tuesday’s lower-than-forecast job openings data, payroll firm ADP’s jobs data on Wednesday also came in below expectations, and trade data showed a sharp decline in exports.

The market rallied in November on growing expectations that as inflation continues to decline and other parts of the economy soften, the Fed will be able to cut rates in 2024, with some suggesting as early as the first quarter.

But US markets suffered another slide on Wednesday, with all three major indexes retreating.

Asia enjoyed some much-needed buying, with prices up two per cent in Tokyo and one per cent in Sydney.

Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Bangkok, Mumbai, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta were also rising.

Shanghai fell after Moody’s warned on Tuesday that it lowered its outlook for China’s credit rating due to concerns over the country’s rising debt levels and its deteriorating property sector.

– Key figures around 2140 GMT –

New York – Dow: down 0.2 percent at 36,054.43 (close)

New York – S&P 500: Down 0.4 percent at 4,549.34 (Close)

New York – Nasdaq: down 0.6 percent at 14,146.71 (close)

LONDON – FTSE 100: up 0.3 percent at 7,515.38 (close)

PARIS – CAC 40: up 0.7 percent at 7,435.99 (close)

FRANKFURT – DAX: up 0.8 percent at 16,656.44 (close)

Euro Stoxx 50: up 0.7 percent at 4,483.26 (close)

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: up 2.0 percent at 33,445.90 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: up 0.8 percent at 16,463.26 (close)

SHANGHAI – COMPOSITE: down 0.1 percent at 2,968.93 (close)

Euro/Dollar: Fell to $1.0768 from Tuesday’s $1.0797

Pound/Dollar: Down from $1.2595 to $1.2559

Dollar/yen: up from 147.15 yen to 147.35 yen

Euro/pound: down from 85.72 pence to 85.71 pence

West Texas Intermediate: down 4.1 percent at $69.38 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: down 3.8 percent at $74.30 per barrel

burs-rl-jmb/dw

Source: www.kulr8.com