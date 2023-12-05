US officials want ships to anchor away from California's underwater pipelines in 2021, citing oil spills

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Federal officials on Tuesday recommended increasing the distance from undersea pipelines that ships are allowed to anchor off Southern California, citing a 2021 oil spill they said would It was caused by ships whose anchors were dragged across the pipeline. Storm.

The leak occurred in a ruptured pipeline owned by Houston-based Amplify Energy. National Transportation Safety Board officials concluded that the damage to the pipeline had occurred months earlier when a cold front brought high winds and seas to the Southern California coast, causing two container ships that were anchored offshore to capsize. Started dragging the anchor to the area where the pipeline was located. ,

A spill of 25,000 gallons (94,600 l) in October 2021 left plumes of raw washed ashore in Huntington Beach and nearby communities, closing beaches and fisheries, leaving birds soaked in oil and endangering the area’s wetlands. Fell in.

The Beijing and MSC Denit – each more than 1,100 feet (335 meters) long – had displaced and damaged the pipeline in January 2021, while the strike of Denit’s anchor ultimately led to the release of crude, officials said.

The NTSB concluded that the pipeline rupture was likely caused by the proximity of anchored shipping vessels. The agency’s board members recommended that officials increase the safety margin between ships anchored in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and in the path of underwater pipelines in the area.

He also urged ship traffic services across the country to provide audible and visual alarms to those responsible for keeping an eye on ships berthed near pipelines. He said procedures are also needed to notify pipeline operators if a potential intrusion occurs.

The recommendations, along with several others, came after a nearly four-hour hearing on the spill, one of the largest in Southern California in recent years.

NTSB principal investigator Andrew Ehlers said the pipeline that delivers crude oil from offshore platforms to shore was located about 1,500 feet (457 meters) from vessel anchorages in the area.

Since the spill, Amplify pleaded guilty to federal charges of negligently discharging crude oil and agreed to install new leak-detection technology. The company also reached a settlement with local residents and businesses that offer surf lessons and leisure cruises in Huntington Beach – a city of about 200,000 people known as “Surf City USA” – that claimed the spill. has been adversely affected.

Meanwhile, Amplify and local businesses sued Beijing and shipping companies linked to Denit. Those lawsuits were settled earlier this year.

Amy Taxin, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com