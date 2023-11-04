US officials, lawmakers express support for expanding Africa trade program

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — U.S. officials and lawmakers expressed support Saturday for expanding a trade program that gives eligible African countries duty-free access to U.S. markets.

The move follows apparent pressure to extend the program by eligible African countries at the African Growth and Opportunity Act trade forum in Johannesburg. It is currently scheduled to expire in September 2025.

AGOA is US legislation that allows sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to US markets provided they meet certain conditions, including adherence to the rule of law and protection of human rights.

Addressing the forum this week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called on the US Congress to extend the program for a much longer period than the previous 10-year extension granted in 2015.

More than 30 African countries that are part of the AGOA program participated in the forum, where African businesses showcased products ranging from food and jewelery to electronics. The forum concluded on Saturday.

In a statement released Friday, US lawmakers expressed support for expanding the program.

“Africa is on the verge of an unprecedented demographic boom. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and Ranking Member Gregory Meeks said in a statement that the timely reauthorization of AGOA is important to provide certainty to trade and to show the United States’ continued support for Africa’s economic development.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who led the U.S. delegation, emphasized the impact of the AGOA on African businesses and its importance to the United States.

“While AGOA remains a cornerstone of the U.S. economic partnership with Africa, we must not forget AGOA’s real impact on real lives, real people,” he said.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced his intention to pull Niger, Gabon, the Central African Republic and Uganda out of the AGOA.

He said Niger and Gabon have failed to establish or make sustained progress toward establishing political pluralism and the protection of the rule of law, while citing the Central African Republic and Uganda as having grossly violated internationally recognized human rights. .

According to Ramaphosa, the expansion will provide much-needed certainty for eligible African countries and encourage more trade between the US and the continent.

