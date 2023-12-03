HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy estimates it will cost $1.5 million to salvage a jet plane that crashed into a coral reef in Hawaii nearly two weeks ago, officials said Saturday.

Navy spokesman Mohammed Issa said rescue efforts are focused on protecting the environment and safely recovering the aircraft so that its combat capability remains intact. He said $200,000 had already been spent on the operation.

The Navy plans to use inflatable cylinders to lift and roll the jet off the cliff where it crashed on Nov. 20.

The P-8A, a military version of the Boeing 737 jet, crashed into an environmentally sensitive bay about 10 miles (16 kilometers) off Honolulu after it overran the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. None of the nine people on board were injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Rear Admiral Kevin Lennox, commander of Carrier Strike Group 3, which is leading the rescue effort, said Friday he was confident the operation could be carried out without causing further damage to the reef.

The Navy released underwater video Wednesday that shows the plane’s landing gear wheels resting on chunks of crushed coral and much of the plane floating above a reef in Kaneohe Bay.

A Navy team removed almost all of the estimated 2,000 gallons (7,500 l) of fuel from the plane.

Hawaii state officials will examine the damage to the reef after the plane is removed.

Kaneohe Bay is home to coral reefs and an array of marine life from sharks to octopus and fish. The area contains an ancient Hawaiian fish pond that is being restored by community groups.

Contractors pulled off a similar feat when they removed a barge weighing 1,000 tons (907 metric tons) from sensitive seagrass habitat in North Carolina’s Outer Banks after Hurricane Florence in 2015.

The aircraft weighs approximately 60 tonnes (54 metric tons).

The Navy considered floating the jet on the runway within range of the crane and then lifting the aircraft on the ground. But Lennox said the inflatable cylinder option was the safer approach, hopefully with little or no impact on the coral and no impact on the aircraft.

The jet is in good condition and the Navy is hopeful it will fly again, Lennox said.

The Navy uses the P-8A to search for submarines and for surveillance and reconnaissance.

The Boeing-built aircraft are assigned to Patrol Squadron 4, stationed on Whidbey Island, Washington state. A detachment from Whidbey Island deployed to Hawaii to take over the squadron’s patrol operations near Hawaii.

