US military chief downplays Xi Jinping's intention to invade Taiwan: China 'really doesn't want to take Taiwan by force'

Top military officer in America has expressed doubt on this Chinaintent to attack taiwanThus, war risks troubling investors and regional countries can be reduced.

What happened: General charles brownChairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff gave suggestions to the Chinese President while addressing reporters in Tokyo Xi Jinping According to the Financial Times report, force cannot be resorted to to gain control over Taiwan, but other strategies can be adopted.

“I think so [Chinese president] Xi Jinping actually does not want to take Taiwan by force. He will try to use other methods to do this,” Brown said.

General Brown highlighted the complexity of the potential beach landings required for an invasion and stressed the need for the US and its allies to focus on other efforts to pressure China on Taiwan, whether military, diplomatic or economic. yes.

This comes as the US and China are attempting to manage rising tensions in their relations by renewing talks. chairman Joe Biden And Xi Jinping The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum is scheduled to meet in San Francisco next week.

why it matters: Brown’s statements contradict prior warnings from military and security officials about potential conflict over Taiwan. Remarkably, Admiral Philip DavidsonThe then head of US military in the Indo-Pacific predicted in 2021 that China could take military action against Taiwan by 2027.

However, senior Biden administration officials and the Pentagon have begun to emphasize this year that they do not expect an imminent Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, is increasing military operations around Taiwan. Beijing also employs other tactics, such as trade barriers and disinformation campaigns, to undermine Taiwan’s de facto independence.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien LoongBiden expressed optimism about the possibility of easing US-China tensions, particularly over Taiwan, ahead of the highly anticipated meeting between Biden and Xi.

