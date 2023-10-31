US military buys Japanese seafood in bulk to counter China's ban

TOKYO – The United States has begun bulk purchases of Japanese seafood to supply its military there in response to a ban imposed by China on such products after Tokyo released treated water from its decommissioned Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean. Has given.

Revealing the initiative in a Reuters interview on Monday, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel said Washington should look more broadly at how it can help China circumvent sanctions, which he said Part of his “economic wars”.

China, the largest buyer of Japanese seafood, says its ban is due to food safety fears.

The UN nuclear watchdog guaranteed the safety of the release of water starting in August from the plant devastated by the 2011 tsunami. G7 trade ministers on Sunday called for the immediate repeal of the ban on Japanese food.

“This is going to be a long-term contract between the U.S. armed forces and fisheries and cooperatives here in Japan,” Emanuel said.

“In all cases, we have proven that the best way to counter China’s economic coercion is to assist the targeted country or industry,” he said.

Asked about Emmanuel’s comments at a press conference on Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: “The responsibility of diplomats is to promote friendship between countries, rather than defaming other countries and causing trouble.” “

The first purchases of seafood by the U.S. under the plan include just one metric ton of scallops, a tiny fraction of the more than 100,000 tons that Japan exported to mainland China last year.

Emanuel said the purchases — which will be sold to soldiers in messes and aboard ships as well as in stores and restaurants on military bases — will increase over time to all types of seafood. The U.S. military had not previously purchased local seafood in Japan, he said.

He said the US could also look at increasing its overall fish imports from Japan and China. The US is also in talks with Japanese authorities to help direct the delivery of locally caught scallops to US-registered processors.

Emanuel, who was former President Barack Obama’s White House chief of staff, has made a number of sharp statements on China in recent months, targeting a variety of issues including its economic policies, opaque decision-making and dealings with foreign companies Is.

It comes as top US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have visited Beijing in an effort to draw a line between strained relations.

Asked whether he considered himself aggressive toward China, Emanuel rejected the term and said he was a “realist.”

“I don’t consider it to be pretentious but realistic and honest. “Maybe the honesty is painful, but it’s honest,” he said.

US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel has made many bold statements about China in recent months. Andrew Harnik/AP File

“I am in favor of stability, understanding. This does not mean that you are not honest. They are not contradictory. One way to establish stability is to be honest with each other.”

He said China faced major economic challenges because of a leadership intent on turning its back on international systems.

“The loser in this is China’s youth. Now you have a situation where 30% of Chinese youth, one in three, are unemployed. You have major cities with unaffordable housing… You have major municipalities that are not able to pay urban workers. Why? Because China took a political decision to turn away from the system in which they were benefiting.”

China’s most recent official youth unemployment data, published in July, before Beijing said it was suspending publication of the numbers, hit a record high of 21.3%.

Emanuel said he was also keeping an eye on how China’s leadership responds to the recent death of former Premier Li Keqiang, a reformist who was sidelined by President Xi Jinping.

He said, “What’s interesting to me, what I think is the story, is how they’ll treat his funeral and how they’ll treat the comments about him.”

“I think there is a section of China that sees what kind of policies it is adopting as the best for China. But this is for China to decide.”

