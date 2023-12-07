by david lauder

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it has signed a deal with Mexico’s Finance Ministry to cooperate in strengthening the screening of foreign investments to enhance national security, including regularly sharing information on best practices. An agreement has been signed.

The Biden administration is promoting Mexico as a major investment destination for US supply chains and wants to ensure the country has a strong screening regime to handle the influx.

The effort is intended to help Mexico develop a screening body similar to the Treasury-run Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS), which reviews purchases of US companies and other incoming investments by foreign-owned entities.

“Like our own investment screening regime, CFIUS, the increased engagement with Mexico will help maintain an open investment climate while monitoring and addressing security risks,” Yellen said in announcing the memorandum of intent with Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de Will help in this, which will make both our countries safe.” bring.

Yellen wrapped up a three-day visit to Mexico City to boost economic ties and boost cooperation to stop the flow of the deadly opioid fentanyl into the United States through Mexico, where the chemicals are often mixed with those coming from China. .

“Near-shoring” boom

Mexico is attracting a large influx of manufacturing investment to supply the US market, raising concerns that China or other countries could use it as a backdoor to avoid US export control restrictions for sensitive technologies such as semiconductors. can do.

The near-shore boom brought $32.2 billion of foreign direct investment to Mexico in the first three quarters of 2023, bringing the total to nearly $36 billion in full-year 2022.

High-profile projects include an estimated $5 billion Tesla electric vehicle factory, which has prompted Chinese suppliers to announce plans to invest more than $1 billion nearby.

While increased scrutiny from CFIUS in recent years has sharply reduced Chinese investment in the United States, Yellen told reporters that she does not want to prevent China from pouring money into Mexico or the US when there are no national security concerns. Be.

Chinese investment is welcome

If Chinese companies want to produce in Mexico for the U.S. electric vehicle battery market, they must comply with Treasury’s new “foreign entity of concern” rules that limit Chinese control of a producing subsidiary to 25%.

“If Chinese involvement has led to rules that are meant to avoid undue dependence on China, that doesn’t matter,” Yellen said.

He said private Chinese companies are also investing in U.S. production of other clean energy goods to take advantage of domestic tax credits, and they “can play a role” in creating a diversified supply base in the region.

Treasury and other members of CFIUS, including the U.S. Departments of State, Defense, Homeland Security, and Commerce, regularly work with governments to improve their investment screening. More than 20 countries, including Mexico, have enacted or extended their rules in the past decade.

payment assistance

Yellen said Treasury and Mexican Finance Ministry officials also discussed cross-border payment systems on Thursday, including possibly integrating them more deeply, which could increase trade and investment benefits.

“I see real potential and possibilities here and welcome further exploration of the potential for interlinkages and other ways to improve connectivity between the U.S. and Mexican payments systems,” Yellen said in prepared remarks.

