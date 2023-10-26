US markets sink due to selling in tech stocks. cnn business

New York CNN –

US stocks fell on Thursday morning under the pressure of disappointing third quarter results from Big Tech companies and higher Treasury yields.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5%, falling further into correction territory. It is now down more than 10% from its most recent high in July.

The Dow fell 30 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P fell 0.3%.

Thursday’s decline came after the S&P 500 fell to its lowest level since May on Wednesday and the Nasdaq saw its worst day since February, closing down 2.4%.

Meta shares fell about 2.6% Thursday morning after Facebook’s parent company reported soft advertising revenue in the quarter. While Meta beat expectations and reported a quarterly revenue gain of 23% year-over-year, Wall Street was worried about its Reality Labs division, which reported a loss of $3.7 billion.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet also fell on Wednesday, falling 9.5% after the company reported earnings on Tuesday that were down on its cloud business. This is the biggest fall of the stock since March 2020. Shares fell 2.2% Thursday morning.

Shares of other big tech companies including Meta and Alphabet fell. Apple dropped 0.2%. Amazon, which reports Thursday afternoon, was down 0.9%.

Microsoft shares also fell 0.4% on Thursday. Microsoft on Tuesday reported revenue of $56.5 billion, representing a 13% year-over-year sales increase that also beat expectations. Microsoft’s quarterly profit reached $22.3 billion, up 27% from the year-ago period.

America’s top tech companies – Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft and Alphabet – together make up a quarter of the value of the S&P 500, giving them a major influence on investors’ portfolios.

Tech stocks have also felt the impact of rising Treasury yields. The 10-year yield edged closer to the key 5% threshold Thursday morning as investors digested a report showing the U.S. economy grew remarkably in the third quarter, despite interest rates at their highest level in 22 years. Has grown at a strong pace.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that gross domestic product, a measure of all goods and services produced in the economy, grew at an annual 4.9% rate in the third quarter. GDP is adjusted for inflation and seasonal fluctuations.

That’s well above the second quarter’s 2.1% pace and faster than economists’ expectations of a 4.3% rate.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Source: www.cnn.com