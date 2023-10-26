US markets fell due to technology weakness, while TSX also went down

TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index slid Thursday amid weakness in industrial, technology and battery metals, while U.S. markets also fell due to losses in technology.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 72.54 points at 18,875.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average in New York was down 251.63 points at 32,784.30. The S&P 500 index was down 49.54 points at 4,137.23, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 225.62 points at 12,595.61.

“It’s a risk-off day,” said Philip Pettersson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

He said, many major companies in America are keeping an eye on the market after the earnings report.

Facebook owner Meta reported better-than-expected profit after the bell on Wednesday, but on Thursday it reported some softness in advertising due to the Israel-Hamas war and gave a wider range than what analysts said were revenue forecasts. A decline of 3.73 percent was seen in the share price. ordinary.

Alphabet’s share-price decline was echoed once again on Wednesday, after it beat profit estimates.

Investors are responding more to companies’ outlook than actual data, Pettersson said. Meta and Alphabet’s revenues are driven by advertising, he said, so any suggestion that those companies are expecting softer revenues going forward could indicate a weak economic outlook.

However, amid the competitive outlook for what’s to come, Peterson said, risk appetite across the market has also diminished. While major companies are reporting weak revenues, Thursday’s GDP report reaffirmed confidence in the US economy.

US economic growth increased to 4.9 percent in the third quarter due to strong consumer spending.

As the US Federal Reserve’s next rate decision approaches, Pettersson expects the central bank to remain stable, but noted that another hike is not out of the question pending further decisions.

“I believe the Fed is a little more comfortable on the inflation side at this point. It really depends on how patient the Federal Reserve will be,” Pettersson said.

“In the next few meetings, they may say the US economy can handle further increases in rates to help reduce inflation.”

Meanwhile, a rate hike in Canada is almost certain, he said. The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it is keeping its key rate steady.

The Canadian dollar traded at 72.33 cents US, compared with 72.56 cents US on Wednesday.

Oil prices moved downwards on Thursday due to continued volatility. Crude oil prices are being pulled in two directions: supply and demand fundamentals are sending prices higher, but economic uncertainty and the conflict in the Middle East are weighing on prices, Peterson said.

The December crude oil contract was down US$2.18 at US$83.21 a barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$3.48 per mmBtu.

The December gold contract was up US$2.50 at US$1,997.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2023.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

