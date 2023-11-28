US low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is taking early steps to fly internationally

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL (Reuters) – Breeze Airways is taking early steps to fly to international sun destinations and parts of Europe, the founder of America’s low-cost domestic carrier said on Tuesday, as more airlines fly to higher destinations outside the United States. -Looks for productive routes.

Breeze is seeking flag carrier approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that would eventually allow it to take advantage of “peak of season” travel to destinations such as Ireland, Breeze Chief Executive David Neeleman told reporters in Montreal.

The carrier launched air service to nearby Plattsburgh, New York, on Tuesday, seeing demand from Montreal travelers.

While a travel boom has delivered strong earnings for North American legacy carriers this year, U.S. no-frills airlines have struggled to return to sustainable profitability due to weak yields on domestic routes and strong demand for flying abroad.

Breeze, which launched in 2021 using smaller 137-seat Airbus A220 jets to serve secondary US cities that don’t have direct service from larger carriers, is taking advantage of cuts to regional routes by larger airlines.

Breeze is starting service in January to Burlington, Vermont, where low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways Corp. is cutting service.

“These areas of pain that are arising, because either there is no air service there, it’s completely gone, or it’s just regional airlines going to the hub, which has created hundreds and hundreds of market opportunities for us. “, said Neeleman, who has founded five commercial carriers, including JetBlue.

“The market has changed dramatically and that has created huge opportunities for us.”

While Neeleman said U.S. domestic fares have “hit rock bottom” and are unlikely to go down, he said ultra low-cost carriers (ULCCs) will be hit hard with their strategy to grow faster with larger aircraft. have been found, which need to be filled in the markets. Where they are not making money.

“We are seeing a complete demise of ULCC in the US right now.”

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Chris Reese)

