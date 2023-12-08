(Absolute change, details by exporter, annual comparison)

By Curtis Williams, Emily Chow and Marwa Rashad

HOUSTON/SINGAPORE/LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) – The number of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) ships sailing through the Panama Canal to Asia halved in November from a year earlier, as gas prices in Asia hit their lowest this week. Were trading at the highest premium. At European prices in about two years.

Severe drought has cut ship traffic through the canal, increasing costs for shippers taking alternative routes or paying additional fees for slots auctioned in Panama. Analysts said further restrictions on canal transit were likely to force more cargo onto longer routes.

The spread between the widely used Asian LNG benchmark, the Japan Korea Market (JKM), and the European gas benchmark Title Transfer Facility (TTF) was assessed by S&P at $2.79 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) on December 6. Was. , its widest since December 31, 2021.

From December 1, only 22 vessels are allowed to pass through the waterway each day. The canal authority said last month that LNG and dry bulk shipments were most affected by the transit limit. It did not respond to a request for further comment.

In November, only six of 22 U.S. LNG cargoes exported to Asia transited the Panama Canal, nine took a route through the Suez Canal, and seven took the longest route through the border with South Africa, according to LSEG data. took.

In the same month last year, of the 20 US LNG cargoes destined for Asian destinations, 12 used Panama, six transited Suez and two crossed the border to Africa.

Asian LNG demand has been weak since early November due to ample reserves, weak industrial demand and generally mild weather.

“We still see the Asia-Pacific balance as quite comfortable this winter and expect only minimal Asian calls on U.S. spot LNG, but the Panama rush makes this marginal call normal,” said Jake Horslen, senior LNG analyst at consultancy Energy. Makes it slightly more expensive than.” aspect.

But ships taking alternative routes could benefit in the coming months, said Jason Fear, head of business intelligence at shipping consultancy Potten & Partners.

“The reality is that at the moment it is too long and expensive to go through the Panama Canal, even though Asia is the best market for LNG in the forward curve,” Fierer told Reuters.

JKM/NWE – another spread commonly used in the market between Asia and Northwest Europe – reached $3.385/MMBtu on Dec. 6, according to S&P.

“Shipping cargo from the United States to Northeast Asia around the Cape/Suez is on the verge of becoming profitable,” S&P said.

Cheniere Energy Inc., the biggest U.S. LNG exporter, exported 19% of its cargo to Asia this year, a spokeswoman said. It is using alternative routes to deliver some goods, the person said.

“We will continue to work with the canal to utilize it whenever possible and will use alternative routes as needed to deliver LNG safely and reliably,” the spokesperson said.

Freeport LNG, the second-largest US LNG producer, declined to comment. LSEG vessel tracking data shows cargo departing from its terminals has mainly been using the Suez Canal since October to reach Asia.

One person said, “We like the certainty of the Suez Canal because even though it will take an extra 10 days, we know for sure that it will be completed on schedule. But with the Panama Canal, there is no certainty. ” With knowledge of Freeport operations.

(Reporting by Emily Chow in Singapore and Marwa Rashad in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Amelia Sithole-Matarise and Daniel Wallis)

