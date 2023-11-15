US lawmakers question Apple over Jon Stewart’s China content

By Patricia Zengerle and Michael Martina

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers asked Apple Inc to explain the sudden closure of political comedian Jon Stewart’s television show on its streaming service, according to a letter made public on Wednesday, citing concerns over It was given that China-related content was the reason behind the cancellation.

The New York Times reported last month that Stewart’s show on Apple’s streaming service was ending, the result of creative differences. The newspaper said Stewart told members of his staff that topics related to China and artificial intelligence in a potential show were causing concern for Apple executives.

Apple declined to comment to the Times.

The Republican and Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives Select Committee on Competition said, “While companies have the right to determine what content is appropriate for their streaming service, the coercive tactics of a foreign power directly or indirectly interfere with these determinations.” Should not be affected.” The Chinese Communist Party said in a letter to Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook.

The letter asks Apple representatives to provide information about their concerns by December 15, 2023. It has also been said that he hopes to talk to Stewart’s representatives as well.

“To reassure the creative community in light of these reports, we respectfully request that Apple publicly render content that could be considered critical of the CCP or the PRC no longer welcome on Apple TV+ and other Apple services Is,” the signed letter said. by the panel’s Republican chairman, Representative Michael Gallagher, and Representative Raja Krishnamurthy, the panel’s ranking Democrat.

The letter was released ahead of a dinner Wednesday night at which top U.S. business leaders were to dine with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco as he seeks to attract American companies and foreign investment. Wanted to combat his country’s recent struggles.

The dinner on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum will follow a day of talks between Xi and US President Joe Biden aimed at stabilizing deteriorating relations between the world’s two largest economies.

The House committee has made China’s control over the media a focal point of its work.

US lawmakers have long expressed concerns about potential Chinese government censorship, given the ruling Communist Party’s strict media controls. The concern is particularly acute for Hollywood films, as some studios have altered or self-censored scripts to appease Chinese government ideologues and gain access to the country’s market.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: finance.yahoo.com