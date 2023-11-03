US labor market declines due to slow job growth, unemployment rate reaches 3.9%

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 150,000 in October

Auto strike slashes wages by 33,000 jobs

Unemployment rate increased from 3.8% to 3.9%

Average hourly earnings increased by 0.2%; 4.1% increase year-on-year

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) – U.S. job growth slowed in October as a strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union against Detroit’s “Big Three” carmakers led to a decline in manufacturing payrolls and an increase in annual wages. It was almost the lowest. 2-1/2 years, pointing to an easing of labor market conditions.

The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday showed the unemployment rate rose to 3.9% last month, the highest level since January 2022, from 3.8 in September.

The economy added 101,000 fewer jobs in August and September than previously estimated, also indicating a slowing labor market. The report strengthened financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for the current cycle, and improved the chances of the US central bank planning a “soft-landing” rather than plunging the economy into recession. As some economists had feared. ,

“This is a very Fed-friendly report,” said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. “The only trouble is that the labor force has shrunk. Still, the overall dovishness in the report will go a long way to keeping the Fed on the sidelines for its third consecutive meeting in December.”

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said nonfarm payrolls increased by 150,000 jobs last month after increasing by 297,000 in September. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted wages would rise by 180,000.

The survey of establishments showed that about 52.0% of private sector industries reported growth in employment, the lowest since April 2020, compared to 61.4% in September.

Manufacturing employment fell by 35,000 with a UAW strike at Ford Motor (FN), General Motors (GM.N) and Chrysler parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI) factories, as well as Mack truck plants.

Apart from the industrial action, which has now ended, the slowdown in employment gains last month followed September’s gain, which was the largest in eight months.

Although hiring is slowing as a result of the cumulative effect of the Fed’s rate hikes, payroll gains are more than enough to sustain growth in the working-age population by about 100,000 jobs per month.

“Payrolls growth of 150,000 isn’t bad, and 180,000 — which would have been without the strike and collateral effects — is solid,” said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York. “So, there is no need to worry about excessive weakness, at least until we see what the post-attack environment looks like.”

The increase in hiring last month was led by the health care sector, which added 58,000 jobs, most of which were in ambulatory health care services. Government employment increased by 51,000 positions and returned to pre-pandemic levels. The increase in government salaries was driven by local government appointments.

The construction industry added 23,000 jobs. There were also gains in social assistance as well as professional and business services payrolls, with temporary help jobs – a harbinger of future hiring – rebounding after eight consecutive monthly declines. Leisure and hospitality employment increased by 19,000, well below the monthly average of 52,000 over the past 12 months.

Like the information industry, the transportation and storage industry also suffered job losses due to the ongoing strike in Hollywood.

According to CME’s FedWatch tool, financial markets expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged in December and January. Stocks rose on Wall Street. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices rose, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note hitting a five-week low.

salary hike cool

The US central bank left rates unchanged on Wednesday, but left the door open to further increases in borrowing costs given the economy’s resilience. From March 2022, it has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25%-5.50% band.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% in October after climbing 0.3% in September. In the 12 months to October, wages rose 4.1%, the smallest increase since June 2021 after rising 4.3% in September. The average workweek decreased from 34.4 hours to 34.3 hours. Total hours worked declined by 0.3%. Both depicted the impact of the auto strike on the economy.

The labor market is the key force behind the stability of the economy, with GDP registering an annual growth rate of nearly 5% in the third quarter.

Although wage pressures have been easing recently as the labor pool has expanded and fewer people are changing jobs, annual growth in average hourly earnings remains above 3.5%, which economists say is well above the Fed’s 2% target. is in accordance with.

“We will see a significant decline in growth in the fourth quarter, but not in a way that means we’re going into any kind of recession,” said Sean Snaith, director of the Institute for Economic Forecasting at the University of Central Florida.

Economists were divided on the impact of record-breaking labor contracts including the UAW, the union representing airline pilots and UPS workers, on wage inflation.

Some argued that recent increases in worker productivity, if sustained, would be enough to offset higher compensation. Others pointed out that the US economy is now based primarily on services, making it difficult to boost productivity.

The declining pace of the labor market was also evident in the small household survey from which the unemployment rate is derived. The increase in the unemployment rate led to a decline of 348,000 in domestic employment. The strike also affected the unemployment rate. About 201,000 people dropped out of the labor force.

That pushed the labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for a job, to 62.7%, down from 62.8% in September.

The prime-aged participation rate declined, largely due to men dropping out of the labor force.

The number of Americans facing long-term unemployment rose by 66,000 to 1.282 million. The number of people working part-time for economic reasons increased by 218,000 to 4.283 million. The number of people working more than one job also increased.

“The October employment report, combined with the third-quarter reports on productivity and costs, clearly indicate that the economy is already on a more sustainable path to lower inflation and solid potential growth,” said Brian Bethune, an economics professor at the University of Boston. She has arrived.” College.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao

