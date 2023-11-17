The federal government is delaying a new rule that would make it easier for millions of workers to form unions after being challenged in court by business groups.

The National Labor Relations Board said Thursday that the rule — which was scheduled to go into effect in December — will now take effect Feb. 26. The board said the delay would give it time to resolve legal challenges.

The rule sets new standards for determining when two companies should be considered “joint employers” in labor negotiations. Under the current NLRB rule, which was passed by the Republican-dominated board in 2020, a company like McDonald’s is not considered a joint employer since most of its employees are directly employed by franchisees.

But the new rule will expand that definition, saying companies can be considered joint employers if they have the ability to directly or indirectly control at least one term of employment. Terms include salary and benefits, hours and scheduling, assignment of duties, work rules, and appointment.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups — including the American Hotel and Lodging Association, the International Franchise Association and the National Retail Federation — sued the NLRB in federal court in Texas last week to block the rule.

They say the rule reverses years of tradition and could make companies liable for workers they hire to workplaces they don’t own. But the NLRB says current rules make it too easy for companies to avoid their legal responsibility to bargain with workers.

The new rule is also being opposed in Congress. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican and ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, sent a letter to the NLRB this week saying it was out of compliance with the required 60-day delay before key rules go into effect. , The new rule was published in the Federal Register on October 27 and was initially scheduled to go into effect on December 26.

Cassidy and other lawmakers, including Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have also introduced a proposal to overturn the rule. But that proposal would need to be passed by the Senate and House and signed by President Joe Biden to take effect.

Dee-Ann Durbin, The Associated Press

