US jury finds realtors liable for inflated commissions, awards $1.78 billion in damages

Oct 31 (Reuters) – A U.S. jury on Tuesday fined the National Association of Realtors and some residential brokerages, including units of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA.N), $1.78 billion for conspiring to artificially inflate commissions for home sales. Found liable to pay damages. Sales.

A federal jury ruling in Kansas City, Missouri could overturn decades-old practices that have allowed real estate agents to raise commissions as home prices and mortgage rates rise, making housing transactions more expensive for consumers. Harm is being caused.

Plaintiffs in the class action included sellers of more than 260,000 homes sold between 2015 and 2022 in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois who objected to the commissions they were forced to pay to buyers’ brokers.

The ruling came after a two-week trial, and could triple the damages award under US antitrust law to more than $5.3 billion.

“Today was a day of accountability,” said Michael Ketchmark, lead attorney for the plaintiffs.

The defendants include Berkshire-owned HomeServices of America and two subsidiaries, as well as realtor Keller Williams.

NAR spokeswoman Mantille Williams said the trade group is seeking to appeal and mitigate the damages.

HomeServices said it was disappointed by the decision and planned to appeal, while Keller Williams spokesman Darryl Frost said the realty company would consider its appeal options. “This is not the end,” Frost said.

Broker compensation in the US is typically about 5% to 6% of the home’s sales price, with about half paid to the buyer’s broker.

Home sellers complained that this model stifled competition by keeping commissions for buyer brokers in the 2-1/2 to 3% range despite the declining role of brokers, enabling many buyers to independently find homes online. Went.

The sellers said the arrangement had “serious anti-competitive effects” and “made no economic sense, except to the buyer broker.”

The defendants denied wrongdoing, with NAR saying there was no evidence that agents “were not required to offer compensation, let alone amounts that would stabilize, fix, or increase commissions.” “

Re/Max (RMAX.N) and Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS.N), whose brands include Century 21, Coldwell Banker and Corcoran, were defendants, but settled before trial, with Re/Max paying $55 million. and Anywhere paid $83.5 million. Without accepting responsibility.

Shares of real estate brokerages not involved in the decision closed down.

Re/Max fell 4.4% and Anywhere fell 2.7%, while online brokers Zillow Group (ZG.O) and Redfin (RDFN.O) dropped 6.9% and 5.7%, respectively.

The U.S. Justice Department is separately asking a federal appeals court in Washington to revive an antitrust investigation into NAR’s practices.

