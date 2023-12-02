A federal judge on Thursday warned Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawyers about sanctions against them for allegedly convincing the court to seize a crypto firm’s assets under “false and misleading” pretenses. Can, as a petition filed in court shows.

According to an order issued by US District Judge Robert Shelby of the US District Court in Utah, SEC lawyers have been barred from making “misleading” arguments about crypto project Debt Box’s alleged efforts to move its assets and investors’ funds overseas. Before approval could be given, a court froze the project’s bank accounts. The SEC’s “misrepresentations … undermined the integrity of the case proceedings,” Judge Shelby said in an order, while also causing “irreparable harm” to Debt Box.

According to Law.com’s legal dictionary, sanctions are penalties that a court imposes on individuals who sign statements they know are false or otherwise violate court procedures. According to Law.com, in civil law, sanctions are usually imposed in the form of monetary fines.

A federal judge first ordered a temporary restraining order on Date Box in August, restricting access to its assets. However, Debt Box’s lawyers said in a filing that Debt Box demonstrated that it neither transferred funds outside the US nor closed its bank accounts two days before the SEC’s hearing on its request to freeze its funds. After which he dissolved the order.

The SEC’s Utah office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The SEC first sued Debt Box in July, alleging that the company planned to sell unregistered securities called “node licenses” starting in 2021. Debt Box told investors the licenses would mine cryptocurrencies that would increase in value, but they were actually mining crypto using computer code, the SEC alleged in its original complaint.

In Thursday’s order, Judge Shelby asked SEC lawyers to respond to her findings that their arguments alleging Debt Box attempted to move its funds overseas lacked context and were not factual. According to the order, the regulator has two weeks to respond to the inquiry.

