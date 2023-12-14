US judge to consider cattle industry's request to stop reintroduction of Colorado wolves

A federal judge on Thursday is set to consider a request from Colorado’s cattle industry to block the imminent reintroduction of gray wolves into the state under a voter-approved initiative.

State wildlife officials plan to capture 10 wolves from Oregon and begin releasing them into Colorado by Dec. 31 as they race to meet a deadline imposed under a 2020 ballot proposal that narrowly missed passed.

These animals will be among the first gray wolves in Colorado in decades.

The Gunnison County Stockgrowers Association and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association filed a lawsuit Monday to stop the release. They claim the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to adequately review Colorado’s plan to release 50 wolves on state and private lands over the next several years.

Judge Regina M. Rodriguez scheduled a hearing for 10 a.m. in federal court in Denver to hear arguments in the case.

By the 1930s, gray wolves were exterminated in much of the US under government-sponsored poisoning and trapping campaigns. They received endangered species protection in 1975, when there were about 1,000 left in northern Minnesota.

Wolves have since returned to the Great Lakes region. They have also returned to several western states – Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington and most recently California – following an earlier reintroduction effort that brought wolves from Canada to central Idaho and Yellowstone National Park in the 1990s.

An estimated 7,500 wolves in about 1,400 packs now roam parts of the contiguous United States. Their return to Colorado’s central Rocky Mountains would fulfill a longtime dream of wildlife advocates and fill one of the last remaining major gaps in the species’ historic range. western us

In recent years a small number of wolves from the Yellowstone area have traveled from Wyoming to Colorado. Some of those animals were shot when they strayed back into Wyoming, where it is legal to shoot them.

Colorado officials say they are currently managing only two wolves in the state.

Plans to establish permanent wolf populations by releasing animals captured elsewhere have widened the divide between rural and urban residents. City and suburban residents voted overwhelmingly to reintroduce apex predators to rural areas, where ranchers are concerned about attacks on livestock that help drive the local economy.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published an environmental review in September called the 10(j) rule, which allows the killing of wolves in Colorado under certain scenarios – particularly in defense of livestock – even though the animals are federally protected. Endangered species are protected.

This rule is an important part of Colorado’s reintroduction plan. Livestock groups argue that the review of the rule failed to capture the full consequences of wolf reintroduction.

Colorado Assistant Attorney General Lisa Reynolds requested Thursday’s hearing after livestock groups sought a temporary restraining order from Rodriguez to stop the release of the wolves. Reynolds said in a court filing Wednesday that the release will not begin until Dec. 17.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services spokesman Joe Zuszwalak declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

Matthew Brown, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com