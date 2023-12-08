US judge bans Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao from leaving the country – Decrypt

A federal judge in Seattle ruled on Thursday that Changpeng Zhao, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, must remain in the United States for months before being sentenced on criminal charges related to anti-money laundering violations.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones granted federal prosecutors’ request to impose travel bans on Zhao, who previously issued a separate ruling that allowed him to return to his home in the United Arab Emirates ahead of his February sentencing.

Overturning that decision, Jones said Zhao’s flight risk was too high given his “immense wealth” abroad and the lack of an extradition treaty between the US and UAE.

“The Court agrees with the Government that this is an unusual case,” Jones wrote in his decision. “The defendant has a large amount of money and assets overseas, and has no ties to the United States.”

Zhao – a Chinese-Canadian entrepreneur who built Binance into the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – pleaded guilty last month to failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program. Under federal sentencing guidelines, he faces 10 to 18 months in prison.

Prosecutors argued that the 45-year-old billionaire should remain in the US because he could easily flee and suffer any financial losses from losing his $175 million bond and an additional $5 million in collateral. He also suggested that the UAE government could protect Zhao from US extradition efforts due to his citizenship and residence status there.

Zhao’s lawyers downplayed such concerns, and emphasized their client’s willingness to surrender and admit wrongdoing. Meanwhile, the government claimed that the billionaire would recover.

“The terms of the bond allow the defendant to remain free and travel within the United States, and his family is free to visit him in the United States,” Jones wrote. These are hardly a burden on the defendant’s liberty until sentencing.

Jones supported the government’s position but clarified in his decision that the decision was not based on “the alienation or citizenship of the defendant.”

Zhao helped launch Binance in Shanghai in 2017 and later moved the company’s operations to Malta and the Cayman Islands. US authorities have investigated the exchange for facilitating illegal transactions.

Last year, Binance agreed to pay millions in fines and forfeitures for “willfully failing” to protect against money laundering and other illicit activities, though no charges will be filed until prosecutors indict Zhao this November. Did not face charges.

Source: decrypt.co