US joins other countries in pledging to phase out coal power to clean up the climate

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States committed Saturday to the idea of ​​phasing out coal power plants, joining 56 other countries to kick the habit of coal, a major driver of global warming. Is.

US Special Envoy John Kerry announced that the US is joining the Powering Past Coal Alliance, meaning the Biden administration is committing to not building any new coal plants and phasing out existing plants. No date was given for when existing plants would have to be closed, but other Biden regulatory actions and international commitments already in the works meant there would be no coal by 2035.

“We will work to accelerate the unfettered coal phase-out around the world, building stronger economies and more resilient communities,” Kerry said in a statement. “The first step is to stop making the problem worse: stop building new unbuilt coal power plants.”

Coal power plants were already closing across the country because of the economy, and no new coal facilities were in the works, so “we were headed toward eliminating coal by the end of the decade anyway,” the European climate analyst said. Alden Meyer said think-tank E3G. That’s because natural gas and renewable energy are cheap, he said, so it’s market forces.

As of October, about 20% of America’s electricity is powered by coal, according to the US Department of Energy. The amount of coal burned in the United States last year was less than half that of 2008.

Coal produces about 211 pounds (96 kg) of heat-trapping carbon dioxide per million BTU of energy produced, while natural gas produces about 117 pounds (53 kg) and gasoline produces about 156 pounds (71 kg). . US Energy Information Administration.

The US is pressuring other countries, particularly China and India, which are building new coal plants, to get rid of the fuel, which causes more heat-trapping carbon emissions than other power systems .

Saturday’s action “sends a very powerful international signal that the United States is putting its money where its mouth is,” the mayor said.

The Powering Past Coal Alliance started six years ago and had 50 country members as of Saturday, when the United States and six others joined, said Anna Drazkiewicz, a spokeswoman for the alliance. Others joining on Saturday include the Czech Republic and the Dominican Republic.

“The energy transition is no easy task and requires strong cooperation and support,” said Arten Rizvanoli, Kosovo’s environment minister. “Joining the Powering Past Coal Alliance reiterates Kosovo’s clear commitment and ongoing efforts towards a socially just and clean energy sector.”

