US Jobs Report Preview: Forecast for EUR/USD and GBP/USD

Key points from the US NFP report:

The US economy is estimated to create 180,000 jobs in October

Unemployment rate seen stable at 3.8%

A weak NFP report would be bearish for the US Dollar, creating perfect conditions for a moderate rally in EUR/USD and GBP/USD.

Wall Street will be on high alert Friday morning when the US Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes its most recent employment survey. With the potential to change the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy approach, this report is set to attract substantial attention and scrutiny, which could result in greater market volatility over the weekend.

Consensus forecasts showed U.S. employers increased payrolls by 180,000 in October, after adding 336,000 jobs in September. Separately, domestic data is expected to show that the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.8%, highlighting continued tightness in labor market conditions.

Focusing on compensation, average hourly earnings are seeing a monthly increase of 0.3%, resulting in an annualized reading of 4.3%. For the Federal Reserve, wage growth is an important metric, serving as an indicator of inflation trends. Therefore, it is extremely important to observe wage developments in the broader economy and assess their compatibility with the 2.0% inflation target.

Recommended by Diego Coleman

Upcoming US Labor Market Data

potential market scenario

Fed Chairman Powell has maintained the possibility of additional policy tightening for the current cycle, but has not firmly acknowledged this scenario, promising to proceed cautiously in the face of growing uncertainties. This suggests that policy makers will rely heavily on incoming information to make future decisions.

Looking at the underlying probabilities, the probability of a quarter-point rate hike at the December Fed meeting sits at about 20% at the time of writing. Market pricing has been in a state of flux recently, but the chances of another hike could increase significantly if payroll numbers beat estimates by a wide margin. Any NFP headline figure above 275,000 could have its impact on expectations.

Generally speaking, a very warm employment survey could prompt a drastic reassessment of the Fed’s policy path, creating the right conditions for US Treasury yields to begin rising again after their recent uptick. . This scenario could boost the US dollar against its top peers like the euro and the British pound.

On the other hand, if hiring activity disappoints and confirms that the economic outlook is worsening, rates could continue their retrenchment, driving the broader US dollar lower. This scenario would be supportive for EUR/USD and GBP/USD, allowing both pairs to extend their nascent recovery. Anything below 100,000 jobs should be bearish for the US currency.

FOMC meeting prospects

Source: FadeWatch Tool

Recommended by Diego Coleman

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD rose on Thursday amid broad-based US dollar weakness, but fell short of clearing overhead resistance from 1.0670 to 1.0695. To further improve confidence, we need to see a clear and clean move above 1.0670/1.0695 in the coming days. If this scenario plays out, the bullish camp could regain dominance, paving the way for a rally towards 1.0765, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the July/October selloff.

On the other hand, if sellers take over and push prices below the trendline support at 1.0535, the decline could accelerate, opening the door to a decline towards 1.0450. Below this area, the next area of ​​interest is located at 1.0355.

Recommended by Diego Coleman

EUR/USD Technical Chart

Creating EUR/USD charts using Tradingview

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound has been weakening against the US Dollar since mid-July, GBP/USD has been moved downwards by a well-defined bearish trend line and its decline has been marked by impeccable higher lows and lower lows . At the beginning of the week, Cable pushed towards trendline resistance at 1.2200, but failed to clear it decisively, a sign that bulls have not yet developed the momentum necessary for a breakout.

To have a clearer picture of the short-term prospects for GBP/USD, it is important to assess how prices will behave around key levels over the next few days, taking into account two possible scenarios.

Scenario One: Breakout

If Cable manages to break the dynamic resistance at 1.2200, we could see a move towards 1.2330. On further strength, the focus shifts to the 200-day simple moving average near 1.2450.

Scenario Two: Recession Rejection

If Cable is pushed below its current position, the pair could head towards its yearly low at 1.2075, where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022/2023 rally aligns with multiple swing lows. Maintaining this technical support is extremely important; Any breach could trigger a decline towards the 1.1800 handle.

GBP/USD Technical Chart

GBP/USD chart created using Trading View

