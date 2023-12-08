US jobs growth stalls as economy slowly cools

The U.S. economy continued to shed jobs in November, showing there is still juice left in a labor market that has been slowing almost imperceptibly since last year’s pandemic retreat.

Employers added 199,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent from 3.9 percent, the Labor Department reported Friday. The increase in employment includes thousands of autoworkers and actors who returned to their jobs after the strike, and others in related occupations who were halted due to the walkout, meaning underlying job growth is slightly weaker.

Still, the report indicates the economy remains far from recession territory despite a year and a half of interest rate increases, which has weighed on consumer spending and business investment. Strengthening the picture of vigorous labor demand, wages rose 0.4 percent over the month, more than expected, and the workweek became slightly longer.

Most analysts have been surprised by the durability of the recovery, which is due in part to cash hoarded by consumers during federal stimulus and forced savings over the past few years. This has also driven service-industry jobs despite rising costs and the resumption of mandatory student loan payments.

“This is the definition of a soft landing: It’s slowing down gradually, which is what you want,” said Martin Holdrich, senior economist at Woods & Poole Economics. However, he said that given the strong productivity growth, permanent labor market tightness is unlikely to prompt the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.

“These data do not indicate an overheated economy and shortages that will drive inflation,” Mr. Holdrich said.

The annual inflation rate has recently fallen to 3 percent, which is less than half of what it was when the Fed began interest rate hikes, and well below the current pace of wage growth. Americans appear to be taking notice: Consumer confidence jumped sharply in December and respondents’ expectations of future inflation fell, according to data released Friday by the University of Michigan.

The Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee meets next week and the pause is widely expected to continue, with market speculation focused on when and by how much it will cut rates in 2024. Major stock indexes rose following the report, as well as bond yields.

November’s jobs harvest was essentially in line with the previous few months, accounting for strike activity, although an average of 240,000 jobs were added per month during the year ending in October. At the time of the November survey, about 10,000 workers were still on strike at workplaces including casinos and hospitals.

However, employment growth has slowed, with most of the gains coming from service industries and the public sector. In November, health care added 77,000 jobs and government added 49,000 jobs — both employers that are less connected to the underlying strength of the economy.

For businesses that rely on selling physical goods, it’s a different story. Manufacturers added back jobs lost during the auto strike, but are flat since the beginning of the year. The retail industry cut 38,000 positions on a seasonally adjusted basis, reflecting the weakest holiday hiring season since 2013.

“The reason we’ve seen labor demand more resilient than it was six months ago is the structural strength in government and health care,” said Olivia Cross, who covers North America at research firm Capital Economics. “As much as there are cyclical sectors where we’ve seen considerable weakening, I think we expect them to continue to weaken.”

Temporary help services, often considered an indicator for labor demand, dropped 14,000 jobs in November and have lost 177,000 jobs over the past year, a sign that employers are handling customer requests with their regular employees. Can.

That’s certainly true for Luke Barber. He runs an industrial packaging company in Bangor, Michigan, and most of his customers are auto industry suppliers who need to store and ship their products without damage. Mr. Barber saw a surge in orders as those manufacturers built up their inventory during the autoworkers’ strike in September and October, which meant scheduling overtime for his 70 employees as well as bringing in 30 temporary workers.

Now, with stockrooms full, those contracts have expired. Mr. Barber has let go of his anger and is just trying to keep his employees busy. He doesn’t expect to lay off anyone, but he is investing in automation to further increase his labor expenses; The duration of the pandemic had made it difficult to maintain a full roster, and he said he had increased wages by 25 to 30 percent from 2019.

“They’re saying inflation is going down right now, but we’re not going to back down and roll back the increases we’ve issued,” Mr Barber said. In the coming year, he sees people buying fewer cars as auto suppliers invest more in research and development to transition their supply chains to battery electric vehicles.

“We’re entering this cycle on the auto side with lower volumes, and you don’t have consumer demand there, and you have higher costs of credit,” Mr. Barber said. “So I anticipate a slight disruption.”

For most of 2023, the trajectory points toward the steady, painless easing that the Fed is seeking with its interest rate policy: job openings in record numbers without a worrisome rise in the unemployment rate.

Some industries that boomed during the pandemic have scaled back, but other industries that were still hungry for labor soaked up excess workers, helping curb a rise in unemployment. Entertainment, hotels and restaurants added 40,000 jobs in November, but remained 158,000 jobs from the industry’s peak in February 2020, indicating there is still room to grow.

“If you have workers starting to be laid off in a sector like wholesale or retail, they can very easily transition into something like leisure and hospitality,” said Michael Reed, a U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets. “If those areas start to see a reduction in spending, we still see strength in health care and social assistance.”

Although the unemployment rate has fallen above historic lows earlier this year, much of the increase has come as more people began looking for work. The labor force has increased by 1.16 million people since July.

People over 55 who are in the labor force — working or looking for work — declined in 2020 and have not recovered, but people ages 25 to 54 have bounced back. It has become increasingly clear that women in that age group, who have achieved record levels of participation this year, have benefited from the widespread availability of remote work. If availability of child care and elder care continues to improve — those workforces have still not reached their pre-pandemic levels — then even more parents may choose to take on jobs.

The influx of workers, including improving immigration flows, has also deflated wage growth, and made it more difficult for those on the margins of the labor market to find stable jobs with good wages.

Joshua Rosenthal, 33, went to trade school for massage therapy and lives in Erie, PA. But after some occupational injuries, including a herniated disc in his lower back caused by working at a trampoline park, he is unable to do anything physically. , So he looked for work from July to October, applying to about 200 jobs before he found a technician position at a compounding pharmacy that now pays $16 an hour.

“People are getting paid a little better when it comes to wages, but it’s still not reaching a livable wage, or what I would call affluence; It’s like subsistence level,” said Mr. Rosenthal, who lives with his mother to save money. “I know they say people are hiring, but I don’t really believe it. “

Despite the labor market’s strong performance so far, most forecasters expect continued weakness in job growth into early 2024 as consumers draw on their savings, reduce spending, and remaining pockets of labor shortages. Are filled.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a hard recession: Three out of four members surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics in November estimated the chance of a recession within the next year was less than 50 percent.

